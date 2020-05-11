THE extraordinary times we now live in are testing all of us to the limit. In two short months, our lives and the lives of our families, friends and fellow workers have been turned upside down. Fortunately, New Hampshire leadership, in a few short days, put measures in place to make us safe and keep each and every one of us informed.
The daily briefings from the governor and state epidemiologist have eased some of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic we face. For many, the greatest fear during these extraordinary and unprecedented times is the unknown. While Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Benjamin Chan do not have all the answers, they keep the state informed as best they can to alleviate that fear.
Some feel the measures taken are too harsh, but all we need to remember is the 77,000 that have already died from this virus in the U.S. to realize we must stay the course, be vigilant, and come back slowly when widespread testing is available and cases have plateaued. The state was already ahead of the curve by utilizing the resources of the National Guard to make additional hospital beds available around the state. General David J. Mikolaities has also made the Guard available in any way possible to take the strain off our already overloaded programs being put in place each day to feed the hungry, help those temporarily out of work, and getting desperately needed PPE to our first responders and our doctors and nurses.
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents from all walks of life are volunteering in any way possible to help those in need. A large number of New Hampshire’s 110,000 veterans stand ready to help in any way they can even though nearly 70% of their number are people over 60 and considered the most vulnerable to the virus. Truly an inspiration for us all.
The VA Medical Center and satellite treatment areas are monitoring and helping our veterans needing care during this period. Another outstanding effort. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the New Hampshire Veterans Home. Under the direction of Commandant Peggy Labreque, they have not had any issues and were able to keep in place the practices they use each year during flu season. They have enhanced that process with COVID-19 guidelines to give the residents their usual excellent care. Once again, a shining example of leadership and vision.
New Hampshire has always been a state full of people who in times of need never fail to step up and volunteer. That spirit is much appreciated by all those that receive help from these folks as well as those trying to find the necessary resources to face this Herculean task.
Reacting on the fly to this virus could be compared to attempting to change the wing on a 747 in flight. Our leadership has and continues to do an outstanding job. I also believe they would give all of the credit for New Hampshire’s success to the first responders, private-sector employees doing essential work, the many volunteers, and, most of all, to our doctors and nurses. All of these brave men and women deserve our prayers and thanks.
And to that end — and I believe New Hampshire’s doctors and leaders would agree — nurses should be given the game ball in this struggle for their heroism, their willingness to work without the necessary PPE during the early days of shortages, and willingness to go far above and beyond what is expected of them, while many have their own families at home to be concerned about.
This country has had its back against the wall before and together we persevered. We can beat this virus by following the CDC and state guidelines, sticking together, and never losing faith.