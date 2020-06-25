Jim Creighton: Tearing down our history is stomach turning

THE ACCELERATION of statue toppling demonstrations has turned my stomach inside out. I have been monitoring the activities across the nation from a distance. I understand the feelings of resentment toward slavery and those that fostered that abhorrent system. What I do not understand is the judgement of people 200 years later.
This weekend, the great people of Oregon decided to topple the statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. In Washington D.C., threats to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, the Lincoln Memorial was damaged, and the World War II Memorial targeted. In New York City, plans are being made to remove a statue of Theodore Roosevelt. The statue of Ulysses S. Grant was vandalized in San Francisco.
While none of these historical leaders were perfect, they are all venerated as people who helped create, build, and grow our great nation. They are recognized for their contribution to make America the greatest country on earth. They were all human. As products of their times, they focused on the critical issues that needed to be solved and solved them.
The reckless vandalism directed at memorials of these people who led America through two centuries of growth and improvement is abhorrent. The United States is far from perfect. It is not a utopia; but it is far better than it was when it was founded as a radical experiment in democracy. Leaders have overcome the challenges they faced and continued to improve the quality of life and conditions in the United States. They were all products of their culture and upbringing.
They formed a nation, led armies to defeat the British and the Confederate States of America. They fought to abolish slavery, make working conditions better for all Americans, and facilitate the expansion of the United States west. The soldiers and civilians of World War II demonstrated the epitome of sacrifice to rid the world of fascism. None of them were perfect.
Washington and Jefferson owned slaves, as did most southern leaders in the late 1700s. Grant’s tactics resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides. He also owned a slave before he gave him his freedom before the Civil War.
Jackson opened the west at the expense of the Cherokee Indians who lived in the region. Teddy Roosevelt killed many animals before he founded the National Park System.
These leaders all had their faults. Some based on the systems in which they were raised and some based on their personal challenges. Regardless, they were leaders who rose to the challenges that faced them, developed solutions, and overcame obstacles needed to implement acceptable solutions.
Leaders who can overcome the most challenging obstacles of their day to ensure the continued growth, development and improvement of our country should be honored for what they have done. The solutions they developed were not perfect nor will the solutions that contemporary leaders make be perfect. Compromise is needed to enact change and solve problems.
Compromise necessitates an imperfect solution. Leaders who can see a vision of a better future and have the tenacity to create that future are needed to continue our national improvement. Leaders that have demonstrated the ability to enact sweeping change and lead our nation to greatness should be honored and remembered for what they achieved, despite their shortcomings.
It sickens me that the monuments to people who led our nation through extremely challenging times are being destroyed. These leaders represent the qualities of the leaders we need to continue our experiment. A leader or person with no faults does not exist. We as a nation need to honor those that have contributed greatly to our society and culture while recognizing that we’re all flawed in some way and that each of them had areas to improve.
We should recognize that we look at the past with a distorted view based on how our society and norms have changed. Actions that seem terrible to us were the norm in the past, yet leaders fought for change and improvement. People were born into a culture and a set of norms that can, will and have improved over time based on the actions of leaders who are willing to step-up and take the responsibility required to enact positive change.