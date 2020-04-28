THERE are many lessons to be learned in times of stress. The turmoil, chaos, threat to life — and our way of life — brought to us by the coronavirus have provided a clear glimpse into our enlightened social media driven souls.

Yes, these are stressful times indeed and the lessons are aplenty. What have been the results? Lack of rational thought. Lack of perspective. The politicization of a health crisis.

Aside from the obvious and real tragedy of the loss of life, the unrelenting stress-induced contempt that has become commonplace in our communications, tweet or otherwise, is the most glaring symptom of this deadly disease.

Our hatred for the ‘other guy’ has become the foremost rationale for our opinions. Politician, celebrity, anchor, athlete — their belief is wholly nullified by their political party, affiliation, or personal cause. The days of Reagan and O’Neil disagreeing, but respecting one another nonetheless, have long since passed and been replaced with zero-sum thinking.

F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. One should, for example, be able to see that things are hopeless and yet be determined to make them otherwise.” Were he alive today those words would fit within the guidelines of a tweet. The chances of likes, retweets, and appearances with talking heads, however, would be remote. There’s no blood.

Vitriol is what sells. It drives opposing thoughts further and further apart to the polarizing ends of cognitive distortion. The mere possibility that your adversary may possess “first-rate intelligence” is seen as blasphemous. Each side has claimed they are the sole possessor of that stone. Differing opinions are not only not worthy of discussion, they must come from a place of ignorance, arrogance, and wickedness.

The “news” is no longer news. It is angulated opinion, regardless of the channel or site. A slanted view of the world as the gods of broadcasting see it — and how they want you to see it. Agenda-driven. Context is the irrelevant bastardization of our short attention spans. The end justifies any means and dissonance is intolerable.

Our politicians and media reflect our regressing societal dialogue. #Neverthis. #Cancelthat. The issue at hand is not solely a problem to solve, it’s an opportunity! Why use a scalpel when there’s a blunt instrument in the playbook? No line-item veto, no term limits — bludgeon away!

We have allowed it to happen. We have encouraged its continuance by contributing disparaging remarks from our own keyboards. We have capitulated by tolerating cohesive groupthink throughout our education system — from primary to postsecondary. Interpret history to fit your narrative and lo and behold you will find your truth. This is the legacy of disservice we are leaving to the next generation.

It has all become entertainment through indoctrination. Elect and then re-elect. Which carnival barker is for me?

We must take responsibility for how and why we got here. Not through the scorn and demonization of those with whom we differ, but through our discourse with them.

Never thought of yourself as an influencer — social media or otherwise? Start today. It takes merely a willingness to open your mind to the realization that the “other guy” may just have first-rate intelligence.

Jim Dermody is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and President of Seaboard International Forest Products, LLC in Nashua

