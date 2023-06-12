ON THE chilly night of May 17th, in our capital city of Concord, my 23-year-old friend suffered the new reality of our American society.
My wife and I had driven from Alstead with our son who is 28 and our family friend to the Concord Coach Lines bus terminal starting at 1 a.m., to get them to a bus headed to Logan Airport for a return flight to California. We got to the terminal at 2:15 a.m.
Our young family friend has struggled with Crohn’s disease for years and had recently had an intestinal blockage that had to be operated on. He is slowly recovering but must eliminate frequently and he gets anxious when a restroom is not nearby.
We knew that the bus terminal would be closed from the Concord Coach website. We didn’t know if there would be a restroom or if the bus would be there early with one, but I mistakenly assumed there would be all-night businesses open where one could use a restroom.
We pulled into the parking lot at that early hour and my friend informed us he needed a restroom right away. I tried to be calm and drove to find him one. For a half hour we drove from the a local gas station where the counter person said there were no public restrooms. Now, as my friend got more anxious, we tried a convenience store and a hotel. Even in his obviously distressed state, they both turned him away.
At this point, I got out of the truck to think. By the time I returned, my friend had already relieved himself at the edge of the parking lot.
As I drove through the capitol area seeing how much effort had been put in to make everything look inviting even at 3 a.m., I was thinking how all the problems of our society have hardened the hearts of too many of us.
PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…
GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United St…
I RECENTLY traveled to New York and was absolutely shocked at the exorbitant taxes added to my hotel bill. It reminded me that we are blessed to live in New Hampshire for many reasons, but chief among them is not getting slapped with a sales tax every time we buy something.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…