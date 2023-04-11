IT STARTED when I was reading my obituary and found not only had I missed my memorial service, but it was held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023 — which was a Sunday.

Last year, pre-ChatBot, the Internet search and newsfeed entities simply delivered sets of headlines and web pages. Some would be responsive to my interests, others off target. Some would be accurate, others misleading or outright disinformation. Like any other user, I had to sort out the wheat from the chaff. I also had to recognize the factors that caused certain items to appear at the “top of the feed.” Paid ads are fairly well marked. The “trending” items, or “recommended for you” can be less obvious — and may have been selected to grab my attention rather than provide information I might find useful.

Bedford’s Jim Isaak is a retired “techie” contributing to ongoing education and policy recommendations in the areas of privacy, broadband, social media, and artificial intelligence. He chairs the New Hampshire IEEE section and the IEEE USA Committee on Communications Policy.

