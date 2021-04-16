IT HAS BECOME evident in an impressively bipartisan way that broadband Internet is an essential utility for every residence in New Hampshire. Working from home has become common and is likely to remain an important option for employers and workers.
While everyone is looking forward to kids being back in the classroom, it is also obvious that there is ongoing value to online homework, tutoring, complementary courses and even full college degree programs.
Health care is expanding to virtual house calls and likely to continue with increased home-based monitoring supplanting some institutional care or home assistants.
Also, entertainment has broken out of the confines of cable bundle and into a diversity of streaming services providing on-demand access.
All of these capabilities depend on robust, reliable, sufficient and affordable broadband Internet.
Historically, towns have used zoning, school quality, and other factors to define the personality of their community and compete. The Granite State has its mill towns, bedroom communities, outdoor sports and tech centers. In the 21st century, a key defining characteristic will be how well Internet access is addressed in town.
There are a range of new capabilities becoming available, as well as legislative and funding support from federal and state sources. This is the time for every town to consider its broadband strategy.
In the last century, phone companies with DSL and cable companies were the primary suppliers of Internet connectivity. But in rural or mountainous areas, these services were limited and the push to bundle phone, Internet and entertainment services created unaffordable pricing. Finally, the up-front costs of deploying systems in the past resulted in exclusive contracts that hampered competition just to assure some level of service.
Recently, the expanded capabilities of cell services, IEEE 802.11 WiFi, additional satellite options, and even engagement of rural electric co-ops, has begun to open the market. As part of the 2020 pandemic response, FCC funding for Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is bringing a variety of Internet options to residences in a number of New Hampshire towns.
We are seeing systems that provide gigabit connection in both directions emerging with pricing in the $90/month range, with lower prices for lower bandwidth that still meets the needs of most households. The current FCC definition of broadband is 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload — which worked well when web pages and email were the norm. Zoom and video sharing services now push that limit and the emergence of new innovative capabilities won’t be available in areas that remain trapped in 20th century digital ghettos.
Similarly, the FCC defined the availability of broadband in terms of access by even a single premise within an area. A service that might reach just a few homes might result in an entire area being treated as having broadband access. Not good enough. At a minimum today, every residence with a landline phone or electric service should have access to affordable broadband.
Federal legislation is being put forward to help bring broadband to every residence in the country. In New Hampshire, HB 153, establishing a committee to study universal Internet access, should facilitate a statewide approach to the issues.
The challenges we face at the state level include assuring the availability of bonding to fund the long-term infrastructure, eliminating restrictions on municipal systems and assuring access to right-of-ways needed to deploy them.
There may also be ways to limit exclusive contacts in towns that have them. Imagine if a single delivery company owned the road to your home, blocked competing suppliers and stopped alternate roadways. Exclusivity is an important roadblock to what has been called the “information superhighway.”
Ultimately, we need each town to be able to achieve the level of connectivity they need. Towns like Bristol have identified an opportunity to establish a “high tech corridor” bringing fiber to residences there and in adjacent towns. Scenic remote locations like Lempster are taking advantage of the FCC funding and rural electrical co-op to connect residents, perhaps with better capabilities than major New Hampshire cities. Comcast has upgraded their “essentials” program for qualified households to double the FCC defined broadband characteristics.
The New Hampshire Section of IEEE, the world’s largest society for technical professionals, is hosting a panel on April 21st at 7 p.m. to outline some of the available options and technical limitations of various approaches. This virtual event will be free and open to the public — of course limited to those with Internet access. For details visit https://events.vtools.ieee.org/m/269186.