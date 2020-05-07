ONE impact of this pandemic is it exposes the error of tying health insurance coverage to employment.

Every employer who provides insurance has to incorporate this into their costs and so doing into their pricing. This creates a competitive disadvantage compared to employers in countries where this cost is not a factor.

For small employers, these costs can affect growth, and, in today’s world, factor into decisions about layoffs, furloughs, and how to re-open their business.

I was laid off years back from Digital and a group of us considered starting our own businesses. The #1 point of hesitation was the loss of health insurance for our families.

Amid a global health crisis, the loss of health coverage can be catastrophic. It forces individuals to make bad decisions, like going to work while sick to avoid the loss of pay and coverage. At the same time, critical front line workers such as EMT’s are not always insured, putting those at most risk at high economic risk, as well as for their health.

A significant portion of Americans are “one unexpected event” away from an economic brick wall. Health events can be eliminated from this risk.

The health care system itself is under threat. A lack of insurance in rural areas is putting small hospitals and health centers at risk of bankruptcy just when they are needed most.

It is clear that our health and that of our families are not just dependent on our good practices. Nor is it tied to our employment or our insurance coverage, it is inexorably tied to our neighbors, community and contacts and unanticipated accidents. It is in our personal interest and the interest of every business to have as healthy a community as possible.

Ben Franklin encouraged the creation of volunteer fire departments and, subsequently, the creation of the Philadelphia Contributorship, a kind of insurance that covered fire repairs and paid volunteers who put out fires at covered homes. Eventually, Philadelphia established its own professional fire department providing equal coverage for all properties. The pubic good of universal fire coverage clearly outweighed the pre-volunteer “every man for themselves” approach, and the inequitable coverage that followed.

We clearly need universal health coverage as a public good. We need healthy workers, even the undocumented ones. Families need to reduce the risk of health-driven catastrophes. Employers can reduce the costs and challenges of playing in the health insurance game. Would-be entrepreneurs can focus on business plans. Care providers can eliminate the questions about “who is going to pay” and focus on treatment.

For those who think doctors and others are profit driven and would not work in certain types of payment systems, I suggest you look closely at the behavior of those on the front lines today. I’m not seeing any patients turned away for lack of means, or any doctors raising their rates to maximize income in response to the demand.

There are multiple paths to universal coverage and experiences in a diversity of other countries. Now is the time to commit to this objective and work out the path forward based on the experiences of other countries and experiments in our own.

Jim Isaak lives in Bedford.

