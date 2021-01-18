AS WE WATCH our dedicated and extremely hard-working front line medical teams and our delightfully successful vaccination research scientists, the background is filled with the technology created by another critical community: engineers and technologists.
As Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos as the richest man on earth, it is misleading to see wealth as the motivator of innovation. We have a far more impressive example here in New Hampshire: Dean Kamen.
While many techies are creating labor-saving devices — some of which automate jobs into obsolescence — others are making life-saving devices and changing the world. Dean’s early successes created portable dialysis machines and insulin pumps, technology that has simplified and saved millions of lives.
In the movie “Robots,” Mr. Big states the basic driving motivation for engineers, “See a problem, solve a problem.” Techies rarely seek or receive the remuneration that reflects their contribution to corporate success and billionaire CEOs. But they do highly value the opportunity to make the world a better place.
Dean’s recent creations, the “LUKE Arm” prosthetic and Slingshot water purification system, reflect this perspective (See TED videos and the documentary “Slingshot”.) The arm established the potential for helping our injured soldiers and others who have lost arms to regain a significant level of self-sufficiency. Like Dean’s iBot wheelchair that allowed the occupant to rise up to the eye level of those standing, the arm addresses the self-image and confidence of individuals using the technology. Water purification can transform the quality of life for millions of people worldwide.
IEEE is my professional society, the largest global professional society for technologists. Our tag line is “Advancing Technology for Humanity”, and Dean is an outstanding, but not unique example of the professionals we seek to serve.
We have been active as judges here in New Hampshire with the Young Inventors competition. It is amazing to see what young innovators from K though 12 envision and in many cases create. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an invention presented with the assertion “this will make me rich.” What I have seen, many times, are inventions and ideas that can help improve the lives for others. There is a next-generation of innovators ready to make the world a better place.
Dean’s creation of the FIRST Robotics competitions reflects this with practical, team-driven experience. This is an example of “See a problem”… where engaging young people in technology and preparing our future work force are the focus of FIRST. But Dean makes a number of additional points.
“I don’t use kids to build robots, I use robots to build kids,” is one of Dean’s insightful observations, as is “This is the only school sport where all of the participants can go pro.”
Engaging corporate sponsors for the FIRST program, Dean acquired another asset not well recognized, social capital. Robert Putnam’s book “Bowling Alone” outlines this concept and he joins New Hampshire’s Lew Feldstein in “Better Together” to expand it into the 21st century. Social capital ultimately is the relationship of trust that develops when folks work together, and provides the basis for addressing potentially radically different needs.
A classic example is the current pandemic. Some entrepreneurs asked “How can I make money?” and some of these have since been featured in investigative journalism exposes. Dean asked a different question, “How can we get front line workers the PPE they need?”
Kamen called his FIRST and tech supply-based contacts to identify how to access the equipment, and then called the president of Federal Express and asked if they had a 747 they could make available. Social capital is the key to knowing the right folks, and having them say yes without hesitation; in this case resulting in multiple plane loads of essential equipment.
Some of the FIRST teams, such as the one in Israel, took on the task of making ventilators in lieu of the 2020 competition, proving that Dean’s objective of “building kids” is working well.
So, what are the lessons to be learned? First, many of the real problemsolvers are focused on delivering value for humanity, not economic reward. Second is an emerging community of young folks — exposed to technology and excited to make a difference. Third is the recognition that these innovators do make a difference, one we see in every newscast about the pandemic on devices they’ve created and programmed.
Last, and perhaps not nearly so obvious to us techies, is that the relationships you build can amplify the value you bring to humanity, or even New Hampshire. This is where professional society engagement, working with robotics and young inventor teams, and other ways to build your network is critical for yourself, and the positive impact you can have.