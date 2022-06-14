EVERY INDIVIDUAL is uniquely raised in a family, culture, community, school system, religious and political context that informs their perspective. This is described by Bobbie Harro in her “Cycle of Socialization”. Until an individual encounters other perspectives through work, travel, education, or other opportunities, they have no insight on the limitations of their own viewpoint.
This presents problems with technology creation and use. A simple example arises in the design of forms that ask for an individual’s name. An easy approach is to ask for “First Name” and “Last Name”. For many people in the U.S. this works. But in some Asian cultures, the first name is the family name and the last is the given name. So you may see “Family Name” and “Given Name(s)” as more inclusive. Notice the plural on “Given Names” since there are cultures where an individual may have a few. There are cultures where women have the first name “Mary” and a second name that distinguishes each individual. In Iceland, there are not always family names — John Robertson is the son of Robert, and his son would be Harry Johnson.
Until you encounter the variety of naming conventions, it is easy to assume that the fields “First” and “Last” are sufficient. Individuals with different cultural backgrounds find ways to shoe-horn their real names into these fields — but they realize their culture is not recognized. Names may also be quite long, overflowing fields, which creates problems comparing an official document (passport, etc.) with a truncated version.
These examples lay out some of the limitations that each individual brings into the design of technology products. The broader the diversity and experience of those “in the room” the more likely a product will be developed to serve a truly global community. This is covered in detail in the recent book “The Diversity Factor: Igniting Superior Organizational Performance”. A key tenant of the book is that it is more likely that features and functions of a product that meets the needs of a diverse set of people will be identified and implemented well if there is a diversity of people in the room as part of the team developing the product.
The individuals who use any technology are key to its success. And when they feel recognized and included by the way that features and functions are implemented it improves their satisfaction. Take, for example, accessibility for persons with disabilities. Small font sizes make it difficult for those with poor eyesight to see the words on a screen; as does selection of text/background colors that can reduce legibility.
The perspective that each individual brings to the table includes their experiences to date. These include any bias factors as well. Failure to recognize an individual’s “name” is an easy example. Assumptions that we bring to the table about gender, race, national origin, etc. are all also part of the package.
China is graduating more engineers each year than the U.S. is graduating college students. There is a tendency in our country to dismiss the implications of this with the biased assumption that they are not “real engineers” or that the Chinese system suppresses innovation so they cannot match U.S. engineers. And there is a case to be made that political restrictions on education, whether it is China denying Tienamen Square or states denying slavery or structural racism, will place limits on both the understanding of their professionals and also cast a cloud over both the educational environment and the workplace.
An emerging challenge is the “black box” incorporation of bias that emerges from artificial intelligence datasets. Amazon built a resume scanning system that compared candidates to their existing employee base and discovered the results were not gender neutral. MIT researchers discovered a similar bias based on gender and skin color that was being “learned” by facial recognition systems. In short, our next generation of technology is at risk of incorporating their designers’ limited perspectives and biases.
Creating globally useful products is difficult when everyone at the product development table has similar perspectives, lacking diversity of experience and viewpoints. It is even more difficult when the problems arise indirectly as a result of dataset selection and deep learning algorithms.
Our organization, IEEE, is actively involved in efforts to address some of these issues for technologists worldwide. IEEE has developed Ethical Aligned Design standards including “Algorithmic Bias Considerations” which joins WiFi and other IEEE standards for global application.
While IEEE can provide insight and direction in some areas, we need an educational system that encourages addressing the realities that limit our perspectives. We need employers to engage the diversity of employees to provide products and services that address the needs and desires of all users globally regardless of their ability or way of life.