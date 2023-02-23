I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that American greatness is built on our variety of “them” and our ability to accept and leverage the diversity these folks bring.
New Hampshire, the United States and other countries have birth rates below the replacement rate for their populations. This has serious implications. Who will fill the entry-level jobs? Who will support our aging population? Where will the funding and staffing for social programs come from if the workforce declines?
With too few workers, wages and cost increases drive inflation higher. We may not be able to support a rapidly growing population, but we do need at least a “close-to-replacement” population.
The tried and true solution has been the same for centuries, immigration. We need new workforce participants. We need the families. We even need the diversity and drive that these folks bring into the American melting pot. To make this happen, we need immigration reform — efficiently processing the thousands who wish to immigrate, ideally before they get to the U.S. border.
We need a process to deal with “dreamers” and those who are undocumented. We need to help new immigrants locate into our communities, adapt to the cultural basics of life to get by, and the documentation to be a part of our economy and way of life.
In New Hampshire this means affordable housing and quite likely improved transportation so that these folks can get to work. Despite rhetoric to the contrary, folks do not trek thousands of miles to our borders to go on welfare, or commit crimes; they come here to work, raise healthy families, and ultimately help strengthen America’s economy, productivity and innovation.
Two-thirds of immigrants over the age of 16 are already in the workforce, less than 15% are below the poverty level and the median household income for immigrant families is $59,000, according to PewResearch.org.
Compare the U.S. with our top international rivals. China is seeing a declining and aging population. They are persecuting their minority populations and subjugating their own young. They are living with the impact of their “one child” policy. They do not seem to have immigrants at their borders waiting to gain admission in spite of their recent economic growth. Russia has triggered a mass exodus of their young, draft-age citizens. The economies of these countries are at high risk, and their ability to expand their population base is limited. Some are providing bonuses for families to have more children.
Skilled educated workers are also flowing out of the “Stans”, the Middle East and South America — particularly countries where autocrats have acquired control.
It is frustrating to find U.S. worker shortages in areas where there are trained “want-to-be” immigrants available. Minimally, we should offer every foreign STEM and medical student getting trained here a Green Card if they want to stay.
Not every immigrant will be an exemplary future citizen, but that is true of our own children. In both cases we need to invest to facilitate (not ensure) their success. We can’t let partisan bullies undermine this key aspect of our future. Ultimately, the success of America depends on us and we are them.
Jim Isaak is a retired technologist living in Bedford.
