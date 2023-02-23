I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that American greatness is built on our variety of “them” and our ability to accept and leverage the diversity these folks bring.

New Hampshire, the United States and other countries have birth rates below the replacement rate for their populations. This has serious implications. Who will fill the entry-level jobs? Who will support our aging population? Where will the funding and staffing for social programs come from if the workforce declines?

Jim Isaak is a retired technologist living in Bedford.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023