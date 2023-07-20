AS SUMMER becomes fall, bear hunters across New England fill with anticipation. Those of us fortunate enough to hunt New Hampshire, Maine, or Vermont may choose hounding for our ursine pursuits.

My experience of hunting in Maine, now an annual father/daughter event, familiarized me with a well-funded out-of-state effort to ban most forms of bear hunting in the state. A recent op-ed in the Union Leader (Donna Di Casparro: How Bear Hounding Impacts the New Hampshire Landscape, July 10) gave me a sense of déjà vu, as many of the same myths were used by “Maine” groups looking to outlaw bear hounding in 2014.

Jim Peschke lives in Croydon.

