AS SUMMER becomes fall, bear hunters across New England fill with anticipation. Those of us fortunate enough to hunt New Hampshire, Maine, or Vermont may choose hounding for our ursine pursuits.
My experience of hunting in Maine, now an annual father/daughter event, familiarized me with a well-funded out-of-state effort to ban most forms of bear hunting in the state. A recent op-ed in the Union Leader (Donna Di Casparro: How Bear Hounding Impacts the New Hampshire Landscape, July 10) gave me a sense of déjà vu, as many of the same myths were used by “Maine” groups looking to outlaw bear hounding in 2014.
Legal hounding opens on September 18th in New Hampshire, September 11th in Maine, and September 15th (non-resident) in Vermont. This is hardly straight-out-of-hibernation. It is the onset of hyperphagia, a period when bears eat voraciously to gain weight in preparation for winter. These bears are powerful and nimble, not the defenseless waifs some might want you to imagine. Typical late-September weather poses little overheating hazard to these forest-acclimated apex predators. Your out-of-shape bear hunter is far more likely to overheat during the hunt than any bear would. I speak from experience on this point.
Although neither bears nor hounds can read “No Trespassing” signs, the trespass apocalypse described in the op-ed is not a legitimate concern for several reasons. Hounding outfitters seek out remote hunting locations for obvious reasons. In many places, hounds wouldn’t have the reach to trespass even if permitted.
People familiar with hounding understand that outfitters do not allow hounds to get too far away. To do so would be to risk loss of the GPS collar radio signals, and any hunting party would have to travel long distances to seal the deal, likely to result in failure of the hunt. These same GPS collars that allow remote monitoring also allow operators to minimize unwanted interactions with landowners and livestock.
Outfitters and hunters have every reason to prevent trespassing by their hounds. Beyond ethical concerns, it’s a simple matter of business; trespass costs time and money.
Bear hounds are trained to target bears specifically by scent. These dogs are smart; I’ve seen hounds ignore other animals in favor of bears. As with trespassing, the outfitter has a business motive to keep unwanted wildlife interactions to a minimum. Most do a good job avoiding such diversions. The claim of unintentional wildlife harassment is speculative and weak.
The real whopper has to be the claim about harm to sows with cubs, likely intended to tug at our heartstrings. I’ve spoken with dozens of bear hunters. Not one would even consider shooting a sow with cubs, legal or not. Yes, it does happen, but such sad events are almost entirely the result of mistaken identity. How does hounding stack up regarding mistaken identity? Hounding gives the hunter a clear opportunity to determine whether a sow has cubs, or if she is nursing. Other methods do not provide the same clarity.
Over a five-day period during a 2020 hound hunt, I witnessed four treed bears released because we realized cubs were present. Hounding provides more protection for sows with cubs than other methods, not less.
Regarding ethics, both the Boone and Crockett and Pope and Young organizations consider bear hounding to be both “sporting” and “fair chase” where legal. This carries much more weight than the opinion of someone who has likely never engaged in the sport nor given chase.
True conservation means keeping bear populations in check. New England is presently over target on bear density, and these numbers continue to climb. We cannot afford to eliminate a proven method of wildlife management based on ignorance and misinformation.
