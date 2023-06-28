WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of power unleashed by today’s big-money campaign system. As a concerned American and a former New Hampshire state senator, I know we must act now to preserve the framers’ original vision. Instead of sitting idly by and watching the flow of dark money influence policymakers, we must use our voices and votes to make change happen.

In a four-decade flood of judicial activism culminating in 2010’s Citizens United decision, the Supreme Court stripped legislators of almost any power to limit the corrupting and distorting influence of concentrated campaign money. The results? All swing elections — like New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts — have become extravagantly costly, dominated by negative attack ads, and flooded with out-of-state campaign money. For both major parties, this money is sourced and directed by a handful of billionaires, special interests, and party bosses from a few zip codes in New York, California, and Washington, D.C. — preventing constituents like us from having policy enacted on our behalf, let alone having our voices heard.

Jim Rubens, a Republican, is a former New Hampshire state senator and Liberty Caucus-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate. He lives in Etna.

Monday, June 26, 2023
