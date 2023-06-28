WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of power unleashed by today’s big-money campaign system. As a concerned American and a former New Hampshire state senator, I know we must act now to preserve the framers’ original vision. Instead of sitting idly by and watching the flow of dark money influence policymakers, we must use our voices and votes to make change happen.
In a four-decade flood of judicial activism culminating in 2010’s Citizens United decision, the Supreme Court stripped legislators of almost any power to limit the corrupting and distorting influence of concentrated campaign money. The results? All swing elections — like New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts — have become extravagantly costly, dominated by negative attack ads, and flooded with out-of-state campaign money. For both major parties, this money is sourced and directed by a handful of billionaires, special interests, and party bosses from a few zip codes in New York, California, and Washington, D.C. — preventing constituents like us from having policy enacted on our behalf, let alone having our voices heard.
For the 2022 U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire, 96% of total campaign money flowed in from out-of-state, 93% for the top-ten Senate battleground elections. Local issues, priorities, and connection to local constituents are benched for private meetings with out-of-state mega-donors. Local voters’ voices are drowned out. Elections are nationalized, and what remains of “federalism” — the idea that different states can have priority and policy differences — is being eroded.
No wonder that incumbents and D.C.-anointed challengers rarely appear in open town hall-style meetings. No wonder that Congress does almost nothing about border security and immigration, national debt, or the stagnant middle-class economy. No wonder that the pay-to-play campaign money system has mutated free-market capitalism into crony capitalism, where companies compete for government favors. Inversely, companies increase their profitability when policymakers adhere to their requests. We should ask ourselves if the people of New Hampshire, and the rest of the nation, want this — or do we want real solutions to our problems?
Americans know the current system is rotten and, in overwhelming numbers, they want change. An identical 86% of both Republicans and Democrats think that “the influence of money in politics” is the single greatest threat to our form of government.
Fortunately, a robust movement is underway backing a constitutional amendment to restore power to Congress and to state legislators to set campaign money limits as they see fit. This issue is no longer partisan. Supermajorities of voters from both parties — 68% of Republicans and 85% of Democrats — support such an amendment.
After seeing New Hampshire become the target of dark money, I knew I must do more. That’s why I’ve been working with American Promise, which is leading the cross-partisan effort throughout the nation to grow support for the For Our Freedom Amendment. This common-sense amendment to the United States Constitution would empower Congress and the states to set reasonable limits on money in our campaigns and elections.
Because out-of-state campaign money is so heavily targeted toward rural, purple, and red state elections, such as our home state, Republican state lawmakers around the country are calling on Congress to propose this amendment. I recently teamed up with another conservative state lawmaker, Republican State Senator Rick Bennett of Maine, to submit testimony before Congress explaining our support. We’ve seen first-hand how the campaign money aristocracy spends billions to purchase political power, set the policy agenda, and drown out the voices of actual residents. Washington Republicans need to understand that they are trailing behind conservatives at the state and local level on this fundamental threat to self-government.
I invite every American across the political spectrum to join us. Regardless of our disagreements on various policy issues, the American people are united in our hunger for closer and more accountable relationships between constituents and representatives.
Jim Rubens, a Republican, is a former New Hampshire state senator and Liberty Caucus-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate. He lives in Etna.
