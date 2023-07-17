YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of the United States. They’ll tell you that it’s just an ‘insurance policy’ against Joe Biden v. Donald Trump, part two.
That’s all they’re going to tell you. Don’t believe them.
Who are the people that make up No Labels? They’ll tell you they’re a “movement” of “commonsense” Americans. In truth, the group is little more than Nancy Jacobsen (longtime, now ex-communicated Democratic Party grandee), a few washed up political insiders, and some Republican staffers.
But we cannot forget No Labels’ donors. Who are they? We don’t know. When asked, the reply is, democracy needs anonymity. Does it? Is that what’s holding democracy back — the lack of dark money groups and plutocrat billionaires attempting to shape events to their own benefit? They will fix democracy?
What are they planning to do? No Labels wants to run a third-party candidate for president. Claiming that Americans are ready for more choices, this ill-equipped and disorganized, but well-funded group is claiming their unicorn-like mystery candidate can be both competitive against the Republican and Democratic nominees, and they can achieve 270 electoral votes and upset the entire American political system. They cannot.
When does No Labels plan to launch this quixotic mission? In 2028, when we (hopefully) have entered a new political epoch in American politics, with democracy secured? No. They want to split the vote next year. You see, No Labels sees Joe Biden and Donald Trump as equivalent — that they’re both equally bad for the American people.
They are not. Joe Biden is a normal president, doing normal things as a normal Democrat. Donald Trump is an authoritarian, would-be tin pot dictator who’s already attempted to overthrow the government once.
Why does No Labels want to do this? As noted above, they claim that neither political party represents the people. This is false. No Labels is nothing less than an unofficial (as of yet) wing of the Donald Trump for President campaign. Their own polling demonstrates that an unnamed independent candidate a) cannot win and b) pulls more votes from Biden than Trump.
In our first-past-the-post system, whoever gets the most votes in a state wins its Electoral Votes. Another poll, recently conducted by a bi-partisan group of pro-democracy activists, proves this as well. Penn, Jacobsen and their team want relevance. Their donors (including the likes of arch-conservative Harlan Crow) want anyone but Biden.
Where will they pull this off? This is the magic question. Not only must No Labels achieve ballot access in enough states to equal 270 electoral votes. They then must find enough states to win the presidency. This is an impossibility. No Labels’ own maps show them winning the well-known swing states of Oregon, Texas, Florida, and Delaware. Yes, Delaware, Joe Biden’s home. We have worked on independent presidential bids. The math does not work for a run-of-the-mill politician, which is the only kind No Labels will be able to recruit.
Finally, how? How will No Labels do this? They cannot tell you. They won’t tell you. Why? Because to them, winning doesn’t matter. But for argument’s sake, let’s say they try. They believe their vanilla ice cream policy proposals will bring voters to the polls. How will they choose their candidate? They can’t (or won’t) tell you that, either. On a call with her donors, Jacobsen said they hadn’t yet figured out how to choose Senator Joe Manchin as their presidential nominee. It doesn’t matter, of course, because this whole boondoggle is a one-way mission: To re-elect Donald Trump and wreck American democracy.
The story No Labels wants to tell you now is that they are the group to reorder American politics. They want to tell you that they’ve figured out how to choose a candidate who can appeal to 40% of American voters. They want to tell you they can reorder an electoral map that changes only slightly every four years. What they won’t tell you, and what matters most, is their efforts, even in failure, will help Donald Trump return to the White House. Why would anyone risk that?
Jo Jordon is a retired management consultant living in Dover. Reed Galen and Rick Wilson are co-founders of The Lincoln Project. Galen lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wilson lives in Tallahassee, Florida.
AS THE U.S. Congress deliberates enacting the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, New Hampshire residents need to understand the possible repercussions this legislation could have on the state’s Medicaid program.
LIKE SO MANY people across the country, I spent June 24, the one year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reflecting on my own experience needing to end my pregnancy, and worrying for the millions of people who have been robbed of their rights.
THIS YEAR marks Robert Harrington’s 50 years on Laconia Housing’s Board of Commissioners, the longest anyone has ever served the City on the Lakes. His unwavering dedication and commitment are known to many, but how often do you hear about a farmer with an Ivy League education, who served in…
ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…
HEALTH CARE access and affordability are among the most pressing issues New Hampshire seniors face today, particularly after the economic and societal toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on this particularly vulnerable population. That is why seniors across the Granite State are fortunat…