MANCHESTER HAS released new valuations for city properties. We have been told, and for the most part agree, that home values have increased and that those new values are based on comparable residential sales. What I disagree with are the new commercial values, which were not as positive and which will shift the tax burden in the city to homeowners. Where are those comparable sales?
This revaluation is a gift to commercial property owners, one they didn’t even have to ask for to receive.
The commercial assessor for the City of Manchester (not the chairman) has yet to even speak publicly or show the justification for such drastic disparity in the taxes for commercial properties relative to residential property. The value of commercial properties was found to have increased slightly, but not nearly enough to maintain the same taxes they paid last year given the dramatic rise in the value of homes and other residential property.
For example, the Mall of New Hampshire, which includes stores for Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Best Buy, will potentially be writing a check for $1 million less than it paid last year. The entire strip of South Willow Street will be paying a significant reduction in taxes too, as will the banks and credit unions scattered throughout the city.
Can Members First Credit Union agree that this is reasonable when it just completed a new three-story, 18,000-square-foot headquarters? They are but one example used not to single them out but to point out that Vision Government Solutions seemingly never left their office nor do they have the pulse on this city. They appear to have performed a statistical revaluation without applying any common sense.
Nor did appraisers give the city a heads up regarding shifting the tax burden from commercial to residential property owners.
It is a perfect example of the adage that you get what you pay for. Had the City of Manchester been forewarned that residential prices were spiking, the BMA could have asked for a deferral through the state Department of Revenue Administration and/or under emergency powers related to the COVID pandemic. We will never know how that would have been decided because that opportunity wasn’t afforded by Vision and/or our commercial assessor.
The city’s commercial assessor should be explaining to the homeowners who will be subsidizing all of this commercial property exactly how much commercial property taxes were reduced and how much residential property taxes were increased by the new values.
What many don’t understand is that even if the revenue for the budget has not changed, costs have shifted so residential property owners will pay more to offset the decrease in taxes paid by commercial property owners. Property owners should be made aware of whatever increase they experience that is a result of this shifting tax burden in their yet-to-be-sent upcoming tax bills.
If you have not checked your potential new taxes you may wish to do so ASAP. It is all due before the end of this year. For many residential property owners in this city, the tax increase is likely to be the highest they have ever seen in one year. This won’t be due to the budget but due to the shift in revenue collection from commercial properties to residential properties. Homeowners will be subsidizing the commercial properties in Manchester.
The obvious thing to blame is, as always, COVID. I believe COVID hurt people as well as businesses. Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and the grocery stores never closed, they were deemed essential. Now, they are seeing tax reductions as well as bailout money from the federal government.
I’ve heard nothing from the commercial assessor or Vision justifying these reduced values, I’ve heard nothing from politicians asked for these explanations, and we’ve heard nothing from property owners who should be — and will be when they get their bill — outraged.
The silence is deafening!