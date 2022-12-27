BELIEVE IT or not, but the Manchester SAS test scores — the state’s standardized test for grades 3 to 8 — have dropped yet again. Instead of recovering from the COVID learning loss, we are falling further behind.
Or are we? I have been speaking at the public comment portion of city school board meetings; last year it was about the mask mandate and this year it is about the holes in the school systems transgender policy that allows boys in the girls locker room and allows boys to play on the girls’ sports teams.
There is no gatekeeper for these policies. Any boy at any time can decide they want to identify as a girl and they are in. I respect transgender individuals, but the school board has left the door wide open for anyone to abuse it.
In North Carolina, a biological boy playing on a girls’ volleyball team spiked the ball directly in the opposing girl’s face at such a tremendous speed (an estimated 70 mph) that he knocked her out and she laid on the floor lifeless. Weeks later she still had long-term concussion symptoms including vision impairment.
Our city school board also wants to enable teachers to have private gender change discussions with our youngest children without parental knowledge. There is no age restriction for this right that has been gifted to teachers. I know we have many wonderful teachers in Manchester but it only takes one bad teacher to destroy the lives of many innocent children.
Don’t call me transphobic, when I hear people poking fun at transgender people in public I yell at them to stop and show more respect. We are all human. But no one is looking out for our kids because the school board is doing everything possible to lock us out.
We now have a pornographic comic book in the Bow schools sitting on the counter in classrooms. The images are too graphic to show. These hidden books are appearing everywhere because of a truckload of books “anonymously” donated to schools all over the country. Manchester also receives many books donated anonymously. Who is vetting these?
I may be the only parent speaking at the Manchester school board meetings most of the time, but I believe many other parents are speaking up in another way. The SAS test scores count every absent child as a zero score if the total absences are more than 5%. An absence can be a child present in school who opts out of the test. That means many zeros were counted in the scores, which could partially explain the drop in overall test scores. But why are so many kids opting out of standardized tests?
I believe it is because parents no longer trust the school system to do right by them and their children. Over the past 4 years, the SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) and CRT (Critical Race Theory)-based policies pushed by the school board have been untrustworthy at best. If the school board doesn’t want to lose accreditation and their reputation, they need to bring parents back into the equation and on everything.
Our schools need to change their policies immediately, transgender lawsuits or not. Parents are speaking up in a more effective way than my speeches.
