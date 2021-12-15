LAST WEEK, the CDC determined that my state, New Hampshire, has the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases in the entire country.
The state has also reported that 140 people died of COVID-19 related illnesses in New Hampshire in the month of November. That’s 140 grieving families … 140 empty chairs at holiday tables … and 140 deaths that could have been prevented.
Back in the summer of 2021 (it feels like years ago now … remember when?) we collectively felt a sense of security that, driven by the creation of three highly effective vaccines, and bolstered by summer weather, we could see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and life would soon return to what we knew as “normal.” But if we’ve learned anything since February 2020, it’s that this virus is very real and we must remain vigilant.
We’re now in the midst of a surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases, and the discovery over Thanksgiving weekend of the omicron variant added another twist in the ongoing nightmare of COVID-19. Daily new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 are reaching levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. Our hospitals are running out of beds to treat patients. Cases of omicron have now been confirmed in several states in the U.S., including Massachusetts, and while it will take some time for our scientists and researchers to fully understand omicron, we know that it presents another immense challenge — and threat.
Doctors, nurses, and the many other healthcare workers who provide critical support in our hospitals — who have been the frontline heroes of the pandemic — are leaving the workforce in droves, in large part out of frustration that these surges in COVID-19 infections were, and are, preventable. Our colleagues — your friends, your neighbors, your family members — are frustrated and overwhelmed to the point of exhaustion. Despite the best evidence that vaccines and boosters have been shown to reduce the severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID, too many people still refuse to get the vaccine and to spread misinformation about it. People who could have avoided hospitalization are occupying beds and taking resources that are needed by other critically ill patients. And all because they (or someone close to them) refused to be vaccinated.
Another thing we’ve learned is that COVID-19 doesn’t really care who you are: young or old, healthy or ill, no matter where you live or how much money you earn. COVID will find you. Some are now speculating it’s not a matter of if, but when an individual will be stricken by COVID. While experts debate the exact number, we know that you are approximately 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 if you aren’t vaccinated.
And a corollary to that last lesson is that five simple steps, including COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing, can make all the difference between a mild case of COVID — if any at all — and a trip the hospital, or to the morgue.
We are now at an inflection point: one where we need to think far less about politics and personal agendas, and think far more about choices that consider our responsibilities as members of a community, and the needs of our society. We need to set aside the partisan political bickering that is dividing our country, and marshal all of our forces to defeat what has become the most significant public health threat in the past 125 years.
In short: this is no longer about you (not that it ever was). It’s about us. It’s about your family, your neighbors, teachers, colleagues and others in your community.
It wasn’t so long ago that our nation and the world faced down a similar scourge: polio. There are still those who remember standing in lines in gyms, cafeterias and schoolyards to get the shot that ended the ghastly specter of life in braces or, worse, an iron lung. In those times our nation rallied. It was our duty to keep our communities safe. What we don’t remember are disruptive protests, sham “experts” peddling misinformation and bogus cures, and social media echo chambers that only reinforce the way we view the world.
Faced with the daunting future that COVID holds, we may do well to think back even further than the polio epidemic, and to the words of Abraham Lincoln, who in 1861 urged a nation divided to think about the bonds that unite us as a people, and not the differences that separate us. We need to be, as Lincoln noted, “touched … by the better angels of our nature.”
Most importantly: We need to get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. And wash your hands, so they can hold others.