THE BOTTOM LINE up front: the world is not going to end because of climate change.

Climate change refers to the long-term variations in the Earth’s temperatures and weather patterns. For billions of years, there has been climate change. At times, the temperatures have been warm enough to have crocodile-like reptiles living in the arctic circle. The causes of climate change can be natural, such as the changes in the solar cycle, or because of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels. Greenhouse gases are like a blanket placed around the planet to keep in the sun’s heat. If we do nothing to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, the Earth’s temperature will increase by 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century.

Lt. Col. Joao F. da Silva is presently attending the National War College in Washington, D.C.. He lives in Merrimack.

