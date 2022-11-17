THE BOTTOM LINE up front: the world is not going to end because of climate change.
Climate change refers to the long-term variations in the Earth’s temperatures and weather patterns. For billions of years, there has been climate change. At times, the temperatures have been warm enough to have crocodile-like reptiles living in the arctic circle. The causes of climate change can be natural, such as the changes in the solar cycle, or because of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels. Greenhouse gases are like a blanket placed around the planet to keep in the sun’s heat. If we do nothing to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, the Earth’s temperature will increase by 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century.
There is time for humans to adapt to the increased temperatures and rising sea levels.
The most accurate climate change data available comes from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Skeptics do not question the objective data from the IPCC. Skeptics question the exaggerated claims by the IPCC, the media, and climate alarmists.
There are countless such claims exaggerating the facts. For example, in 2010, the IPCC falsely claimed that climate change would result in the Himalayan glaciers melting by 2035. Shortly after publication, scientists discredited the IPCC’s assertion. In 2019, a U.S. IPCC representative stated that the world would end in 12 years.
Exaggerations do more harm than good for climate change awareness.
Approximately 51 billion tons of greenhouse gases are added to the atmosphere yearly. The goal is to decrease these gas emissions to zero by the end of the century. Getting to zero will be difficult in modern society, with virtually everything in modern-day life involving the release of greenhouse gases. The five major categories include: making things (cement, steel, and plastics), growing things (plants and animals), transportation (cars, planes, and ships), generating electricity, and keeping buildings warm or cool. Below is a breakdown of the percentage of global CO2 emissions from each category.
Making things: 31%
Plugging in (electricity): 27%
Growing things: 19%
Getting around: 16%
Keeping warm and cool: 7%
You can look on the internet for pictures of a city 100 years ago and a picture of the same city today. You can see the skyline of the new buildings, the roads, and the bridges. As nations develop, there will be an increased need for cement, steel, and plastics. The current method of creating cement produces copious amounts of CO2 emissions. The United States produces 96 million tons of cement yearly. To put into perspective how much cement is manufactured today by developing nations, from 1901 to 2000, the U.S. produced 4.3 billion tons of cement. From 2001 to 2016, China produced 25.8 billion tons of cement. China is still developing, and India, Africa, and South America want to follow.
Electricity in the U.S. is inexpensive and reliable. Fossil fuels make up two-thirds of the electricity generated in the world today. It will be hard to get off fossil fuels because they are cheap. A gallon of oil is cheaper than a gallon of milk. A barrel of oil sells for $88; divided by 42 gallons, a gallon of oil is $2.09. A generic brand gallon of milk is $3.48.
Transportation makes up 16% of greenhouse gases. Cars make up only 16% of the total transportation emissions. If every car in the world becomes electric, it will reduce the 51 billion tons of annual CO2 emissions by 2.5%. And for every thousand-pound battery required in this electric fleet of cars, you must excavate 500,000 pounds of materials from the ground. And you still need to burn fossil fuels to create electricity. Electric vehicles are not the answer to stopping climate change, but they help reduce CO2 from the air.
There is not a single solution to zero emissions by the end of the century. Innovations in technology will help us deal with climate change. Governments must create an environment that encourages and incentivizes innovation.
Some promising technologies currently being developed include direct carbon capture and small nuclear reactors. Direct carbon capture technology removes CO2 from the air permanently. This technology can theoretically reduce carbon levels to the time before the industrial revolution. Small nuclear reactors would provide clean, safe, and reliable energy that produces minimal nuclear waste and can actually consume the waste from traditional nuclear plants.
More than two billion people worldwide still burn wood for heating and cooking. Close to a billion people in the world do not have electricity. Providing low-cost reliable electricity to developing nations will lift billions of people out of poverty and eventually help reduce CO2 emissions. Wealthy developed nations that contributed the most to greenhouse gases have the moral obligation to assist these developing countries, not ask them to stop developing because of the CO2 that wealthy nations put into the atmosphere.
Lt. Col. Joao F. da Silva is presently attending the National War College in Washington, D.C.. He lives in Merrimack.
