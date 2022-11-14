CARING FOR New Hampshire’s seniors is one of the greatest honors a health care professional could ask for. We have courageously endured the COVID-19 pandemic, serving on the frontlines to ensure that our seniors received the high-quality care they deserve.
But in the aftermath of this health crisis, challenges remain. The pandemic exacerbated long-standing workforce shortages in nursing homes across the country, including New Hampshire. While we struggle to hire workers, the Biden administration has proposed implementing a federal minimum staffing requirement for nursing homes that fails to fix the underlying issues of our labor crisis.
New Hampshire is ranked the sixth worst for staffing shortages. This has forced us to limit admissions, leaving our most vulnerable without access to the specialized care they need. In fact, more than half of the facilities throughout the state have paused resident admissions due to lack of staff over the past two years. Since we cannot admit beyond our capacity to care for residents, many of our facilities have extensive waitlists — some with more than 100 residents.
In our facility, we currently have 13 full-time and 14 part-time nurse’s aides and 10 full-time and six part-time nurse open positions. We are doing everything we can to hire more caregivers, offering flexible schedules, scholarship opportunities and more, but we are unable to fill these positions because the workers just aren’t there. We are competing with hospitals, home care and other health care providers for a limited number of qualified professionals.
Chronic Medicaid underfunding, increasing labor costs and rising inflation have put nursing home providers in an impossible financial situation. New Hampshire has one of the worst Medicaid reimbursement shortfalls in New England. On average, we lose $75 per resident per day. We are left with no other option but to seek help from staffing agencies that charge exorbitant prices for temporary staff. My facility alone has paid out $721,000 in the last six months. We are seeing the sale of almost all longtime, family-owned facilities.
The impact of staffing shortages reaches beyond the long-term care sector. Our hospitals are experiencing backlogs as they are unable to discharge patients to nursing homes because they are short staffed. Patients are staying in the hospital for days and weeks when they should be continuing their care in a nursing home.
The proposed federal minimum staffing requirement would cost nursing homes $10 billion per year and require hiring 187,000 nurses and nurse aides. Amid these circumstances, New Hampshire’s underfunded nursing homes cannot afford this mandate without substantial government resources. Expecting us to comply without giving us the corresponding funding is asking us to do the impossible.
Staffing minimums are focused on bodies rather than resident outcomes. We are calling on lawmakers to prioritize comprehensive solutions to this workforce issue instead of implementing an unfunded mandate. We need Medicaid reimbursement rates to cover the full cost of care, which will in turn help us invest in our workforce and build a pipeline of dedicated caregivers.
Caregivers in the Granite State have always prioritized the health and wellbeing of our residents, and we will continue to provide the best care no matter what challenges come our way. We ask lawmakers to partner with us in ensuring New Hampshire seniors have committed caregivers that will help them live long and healthy lives.
Joe Bohunicky is the administrator of Mt. Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center in Manchester.
