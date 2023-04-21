PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently issued his first veto since taking office, blocking legislation that would have precluded most U.S. pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including the impacts of climate change. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Stephen Moore recently opined in these pages that the president’s veto “just shrunk our pensions.” This is utter nonsense.

Moore’s column is part of a nationwide effort led by some Republican politicians and certain right-wing groups to embroil retirement savings in the culture wars, attacking “woke” capitalism, including corporations and investment managers that integrate ESG issues like climate change or diversity into their plans and strategies.

Joe Keefe is president of Impax Asset Management. He lives in Rye.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley will secure our border

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

