PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently issued his first veto since taking office, blocking legislation that would have precluded most U.S. pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including the impacts of climate change. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Stephen Moore recently opined in these pages that the president’s veto “just shrunk our pensions.” This is utter nonsense.
Moore’s column is part of a nationwide effort led by some Republican politicians and certain right-wing groups to embroil retirement savings in the culture wars, attacking “woke” capitalism, including corporations and investment managers that integrate ESG issues like climate change or diversity into their plans and strategies.
These efforts come despite substantial research demonstrating that ESG issues can be material (i.e., relevant) to how businesses and investment portfolios perform. Indeed, a 2021 Russell Investments survey of asset managers found that 82% of U.S.-based asset managers now systematically incorporate ESG information into their investment process. The proportion approaches 100% in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The reason that including ESG issues in investment analysis has gained broad acceptance in the financial community is because such issues clearly bear on the risks and opportunities facing businesses and investors as we transition to a more sustainable global economy. Properly understood, ESG is simply another tool to help investment managers better understand those risks and opportunities by taking a broader spectrum of issues into account.
Moore nevertheless claims that “this new fad” is “nefarious” because it seeks to advance racial equality, climate change, gay rights and other “trendy … left-wing causes.” Racial equality, to pick just one of these “causes,” has been embedded in our Constitution since the 13th and 14th amendments following the Civil War. It is neither “trendy” nor “left wing.” It is the law of the land, the American creed.
Moore also claims that ESG funds underperform, costing investors “billions” of dollars, but here he cherry picks a single year — 2022. ESG funds did tend to underperform the broader market in 2022, but this was almost entirely due to their underweight in fossil fuel stocks (due to concerns over climate change) in a year when the energy sector was particularly frothy. (It is worth noting that the energy sector has been the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 over the past decade.)
Morningstar — perhaps the most authoritative source of investment fund research in the U.S. — reported that during 2021 companies with strong ESG metrics making up its U.S. Sustainability Leaders Index returned 33.3%, beating its U.S. market index by more than 8%. Over the longer term, Morningstar reports that approximately 60% of 745 Europe-based sustainable funds outperformed non-ESG funds over the 10-year period ending in 2020. More than 80% of U.S. large-cap blend equity funds that invest sustainably beat their non-ESG peers over the same 10-year period. “The findings debunk the myth that there is a performance penalty associated with ESG investing,” said a Morningstar spokesperson.
The global economy is in transition as sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution, natural resource depletion and changing social norms, reshape capital markets. Society’s response to these challenges, shaped by disruptive forces in technology, policy and consumer preferences, is creating business opportunities on the scale of the industrial revolution across all sectors of the global economy, including in transportation, energy, healthcare, finance and agriculture.
Clearly, fiduciaries acting on behalf of investors need to understand these trends, and to evaluate these opportunities and risks, whether they label them “ESG” or not. Attempts to limit investment opportunities by politicizing investor choice is not a market-based approach and in my view would lead to lower financial returns over time. Restrictions on ESG funds in retirement plans is a limit on investor freedom and an assault on common sense.
Retirement plan investors in the U.S. should be given the freedom to choose from a wide range of investment options to help them meet their goals. Most importantly, investment decisions should be left to qualified investment professionals and fiduciaries, not politicians.
President Biden’s veto was the right call in protecting the interests of retirement plan investors.
Joe Keefe is president of Impax Asset Management. He lives in Rye.
THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.
AFTER THE recent, horrific shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville where six people were brutally murdered — including 3 children — Granite Staters from all walks of life called on Gov. Chris Sununu to cancel his commitment to deliver a keynote speech at a major NRA leadership forum thi…
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board is a fair place for residents and managers of all manufactured-home parks, regardless of ownership structure, to bring their disputes without incurring prohibitive attorney fees.
LIKE YOU, we imagine a future for Manchester with abundant opportunity, a city that is clean and safe, and full of happy, fulfilled people. Recently, the city has made incredible strides towards that vision, improving our schools and infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant economy. Now, we n…
THIS IS the season when avid lake watchers around New Hampshire are holding vigils for “ice outs,” that moment when frozen lakes warm enough for their ice to melt. Warming trends in New Hampshire and throughout the world are causing earlier ice outs than ever before. Lake Winnipesaukee’s ice…