THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohibited such investments from being offered in retirement plans. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Stephen Moore recently opined in these pages that the rule change “threatens your retirement savings.” This is nonsense.

The new rule acknowledges that climate change and other ESG issues — for example human capital issues such as diversity and inclusion — can be material to how companies perform and therefore to how retirement funds invested in those companies perform. A large body of academic and financial research confirms this. Careful consideration of sustainability or ESG factors can help spotlight risks and opportunities that companies — and therefore investors — face in a global economy that is transitioning from an industrial-age model to a more sustainable model.

Joe Keefe is president of Impax Asset Management. He lives in Rye.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw pe…

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.