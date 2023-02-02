THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohibited such investments from being offered in retirement plans. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Stephen Moore recently opined in these pages that the rule change “threatens your retirement savings.” This is nonsense.
The new rule acknowledges that climate change and other ESG issues — for example human capital issues such as diversity and inclusion — can be material to how companies perform and therefore to how retirement funds invested in those companies perform. A large body of academic and financial research confirms this. Careful consideration of sustainability or ESG factors can help spotlight risks and opportunities that companies — and therefore investors — face in a global economy that is transitioning from an industrial-age model to a more sustainable model.
In his column, Moore suggests that so-called ESG funds perform poorly, noting that most aren’t invested in Chevron or Exxon Mobil and thus lost money when those companies performed well last year. The previous 10 years, however, are a lot more relevant because retirement investors are long-term investors. Had you bought Exxon shares in 2008 you would have lost 65% of your investment by 2020. You would have lost money investing in Chevron (or Shell or BP) as well. Anyone who looks at a single year to make such claims simply doesn’t understand investing.
Indeed, if a single year were meaningful, Morningstar — perhaps the most authoritative source of fund research in the U.S. — has reported that in 2021 companies with strong ESG metrics making up its U.S. Sustainability Leaders Index returned 33.3%, beating the broader U.S. market by more than 8%. So much for single-year comparisons.
Moore also cites a single study by a former Blackrock employee claiming that “ESG funds” have underperformed the market since 2017. Once again, however, there is ample research suggesting more positive long-term trends. Morningstar has reported that approximately 60% of ESG funds outperformed non-ESG funds over the 10-year period ending in 2020. “The findings debunk the myth that there is a performance penalty associated with ESG investing,” said a Morningstar spokesperson.
In my view, Mr. Moore’s article is less about investing than it is about politics. Rallying against “woke” capitalism (whatever that means), some Republican-led states have now even begun forbidding their pension funds from considering ESG factors and in some cases have banned specific asset managers that do not invest in fossil fuels or firearms.
The effort to limit or mandate choices available to retirement investors is politics, pure and simple, not a market-based approach to managing retirement assets. Fiduciaries who administer retirement plans are duty-bound to consider all factors that are likely to be material, including environmental, social and governance factors. To ignore these issues — or worse, to substitute the views of politicians for fiduciaries and financial professionals — will not only lead to sub-par investment outcomes but likely constitutes a breach of fiduciary duty. Retirement investors will not be well served by restricting investment choices available to them, substituting politics for the marketplace.
Investors are beginning to express a marked preference for investments that incorporate climate and other ESG concerns. A 2021 Schroders study found 69% of respondents said they would or might increase their contribution amounts if their retirement plans included ESG options. A 2021 Russell Investments survey of asset managers found that 82% of U.S.-based asset managers now systematically incorporate ESG information into their investment process. The proportion approaches 100% in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The new DOL rule reflects how the broader investment community — if not some politicians — has come to view these issues as we navigate the risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy. It will help retirement plan investors build more resilient portfolios in the years ahead. It is not only in their best interests, but their economic security will depend on it.
Joe Keefe is president of Impax Asset Management. He lives in Rye.
