ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-representative ratio in the country.

New Hampshire representatives can’t hide from their voters, which raises the bar for accountability. If a representative isn’t looking after their district, they hear about it and soon enough they get a pink slip.

Joe Lieberman is the founding chairman of No Labels. He served in the U.S. Senate from Connecticut from 1989-2013.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…