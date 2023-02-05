ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-representative ratio in the country.
New Hampshire representatives can’t hide from their voters, which raises the bar for accountability. If a representative isn’t looking after their district, they hear about it and soon enough they get a pink slip.
When it comes to policy making, building consensus without regard for party is easier in New Hampshire because there literally is no aisle to cross. With five seating sections instead of two, party members can’t segregate themselves as they do in Washington – and as someone who’s crossed that aisle many times, it’d be refreshing to discard that symbolic barrier.
Congress probably won’t reconfigure its storied chamber, and there’s no way to shrink Congressional districts without making the body too large to function, but Washington has a lot to learn about finding practical solutions from New Hampshire.
We need those solutions now more than ever. With Republicans in control of the House and Democrats holding the Senate, the next two years in Washington will feature either bipartisan legislation to solve America’s problems or no legislation at all.
After January, voters are well aware of that potential. Americans watched the battles over the Speaker of the House position and wondered: who is all this fighting supposed to help? While partisans bicker over political minutiae and tit-for-tat retribution, meaningful progress on kitchen-table issues is neglected.
Only 26% of New Hampshire voters think the country is on the right track, according to a Harris/No Labels poll from December 2022. They are hungry for a common-sense approach grounded in respect and civility.
Fortunately, there is a growing group of House and Senate members who are taking this approach. Courageous members reached across the aisle to pass historic bipartisan legislation like the CHIPS Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Those successes only happened because representatives of both parties made the public choice to prioritize serving their country and constituents over partisan fights. But in this Congress, this kind of cooperation needs to become the rule, not the exception, especially with growing threats abroad and potential crises brewing here at home with growing debt and disagreement over the debt ceiling and a broken immigration system.
Despite the chaos we’ve seen so far in 2023, I remain optimistic. In a recent Harris/No Labels poll, 91% of Americans say they care more about our shared future than the demands of a political party, and I hear that sentiment echoed wherever I talk to voters.
That is both a reason for hope and a wakeup call for our leaders in Washington. The American people are tired of the extreme partisanship and are hungry for the kind of solutions-oriented approach that has always been embodied by the people of New Hampshire.
Now, it’s up to leaders in Washington to give the people what they want.
Joe Lieberman is the founding chairman of No Labels. He served in the U.S. Senate from Connecticut from 1989-2013.
TROUT UNLIMITED is the nation’s premier cold water conservation organization. For more than 60 years, Trout Unlimited has been the voice in preserving, reconnecting, and restoring the watersheds of America.
AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.
LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.
FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…
AS A FAMILY physician, I often find myself wondering “What if?” What if we had made a diagnosis sooner? What if insurance had covered that medication? What if the patient had been seen for regular wellness visits instead of only when feeling sick? Comprehensive health insurance coverage is o…
IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…
IF DEMOCRATS learn any lesson from the 2022 midterm elections, it should be that young voters are the key to the success of our party. All over the country, but especially here in New Hampshire, young voters tipped the scales and sent Democratic candidates up and down the ballot over the fin…
OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …
NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…