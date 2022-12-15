OVER THE last five years, New Hampshire has transformed the way it serves juvenile offenders. During this time, the number of youth in detention at any one time has fallen from a peak of 75 to an average of 12 — a reduction of 600%. This has been accomplished by redesigning the juvenile justice system in a way that provides accountability without criminalization, offering alternatives to justice system involvement, and providing an individualized approach based on youth’s risks and needs. New Hampshire has among the very lowest rates of juvenile incarceration and violent crime in the country.

Some youth still are court-ordered to detention at the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC), usually for very brief periods of time, to maintain community safety. In prior decades, their experience was highly punitive, resembling a jail or prison. SYSC today is a very different place; it is designed around a modern, humane, data-driven understanding of the factors underlying youth’s aggressive or illegal behavior, and the services needed to help them achieve positive outcomes.

Joe Ribsam is director of the Division for Children, Youth & Families at the state Department of Health and Human Services. He lives in Concord.

