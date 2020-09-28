IT TAKES a certain person to dedicate one’s career to public safety. From police officers to firefighters to medical emergency responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders share a common thread: their desire to care for others, while building relationships and trust within their communities. A life of service is not for everyone, but if you want to serve, including service in the highest office in our nation, you better be made of the right stuff.

For four years, Donald Trump has proven he isn’t.

As the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the director of the New Hampshire State Police, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, I’ve spent my 43-year public safety career focused on protecting Granite Staters. And every step of the way, I’ve seen what makes a leader. I’ve also seen firsthand the sacrifices it takes to serve, and the fundamental human characteristics it takes to maintain a civil society.

But over the last four years, and particularly over the last six months, President Donald Trump has proven beyond any shred of doubt that he is incapable of putting the safety of our citizens first. Everything he does, by word and by deed, represents exactly what I’ve committed my career to fight. His primary motivation has been to create disorder and political chaos for his own personal gain. We’re less safe today because of it.

His shortcomings go beyond policy. This is about a lack of concern to protect and unite Americans.

And as widespread civil unrest continues to consume communities in the wake of innocent lives lost, Donald Trump’s instinct is to divide and create conflict.

When our nation desperately needed a leader to have a conversation with all Americans to bring us together around real solutions, his impulse was to drive a wedge between communities, putting police officers and citizens’ lives at risk.

And against the backdrop of a global pandemic, his gut told him to undermine our health experts and downplay the seriousness of the virus, costing us months in our fight, nearly 200,000 American lives, and millions of American jobs.

Donald Trump has become a threat to our public safety. At a time when America is most in need of calming leadership, he has proven incapable of meeting this moment.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence touched down in New Hampshire to offer more of the same divisive rhetoric. But what we need to hear from this administration are real solutions to the multiple crises they continue to mismanage.

Every lesson learned in my four-decade career in public safety has informed my decision to speak up today. For the safety of the Granite Staters and the well-being of the first responders I’ve worked alongside, we need a president who puts public safety above politics. That leader is Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has the character and the experience to heal the wounds that President Trump has carelessly caused. Joe made this race about the “battle for the soul of the nation.”

He’s right. And after four years of Donald Trump’s self-inflicted chaos, that resonates with public safety officials.

It means uniting our communities, not dividing them. It means hearing from both sides through any challenge that comes our way. It means putting out the flames, not fanning them. And it means calming tensions, not seeking conflict.

I know that as president of the United States, Joe Biden will wake up every day looking for ways to support first responders and keep all communities safe.

How do I know that? Because he’s done it. Joe Biden has dedicated his entire career to protecting public safety the best way he knows how: by providing public safety officials with the resources they need to succeed.

From the Senate to the White House, Joe has worked across the aisle for common sense, bipartisan solutions to improve public safety. Just look at his work leading the charge on the Community Oriented Policing Services program. He has consistently fought to provide resources for police departments to invest in community policing so that officers better connect with those they work so hard to protect.

And look at his work championing and authoring the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark piece of legislation to help reduce domestic violence and sexual assault and strengthen support for domestic violence survivors.

Joe has lived a life of service, and America is safer and stronger today because of it.

And while his record stands strong, ultimately what we need now from a president is more than policy. It starts with that fundamental empathy for Americans — the instinct to protect others before yourself. Joe has the empathy to understand our struggles, the experience to build us stronger, and the toughness to protect our country.

I support Joe Biden for President, because he’s got what it takes.

Former New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner John Barthelmes lives in Hopkinton.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness
Op-eds

Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness

THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Attorney’s Office works with local law enforcement to administer justice and manage the prosecution of most felony crimes. In April 2018, before I took office, my predecessor, Dennis Hogan, tried to obtain $500,000 of additional funding and had called his office “on t…

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump

I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

Friday, September 25, 2020
David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act
Op-eds

David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act

DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without addi…

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead

IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution
Op-eds

Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution

  • Updated

EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Op-eds

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply
Op-eds

Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply

THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
+2
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory
Op-eds

Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory

  • Updated

IN THE summer of 2010, I started seeing flags everywhere. It was like when you buy a new car and then start seeing the same vehicle on every street you drive. The official name is the “Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” No matter the name, during that summer, fla…

+4
Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags
Op-eds

Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags

WHEN I ANSWERED the front door one Sunday morning, a chaplain, a U.S. Navy admiral, and a casualty notification officer came bearing news from Londonderry. News I had to share with the primary next of kin — a dedicated Navy wife of 11 years — upstairs in our family’s home on the Naval Air St…

Friday, September 18, 2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Op-eds

Bill Chatfield: The state of the Postal Service

IN RESPONSE to the well-written article by Jim Adams, former district manager of the Postal Service, although his opinion piece was accurate, it also omitted some significant changes in recent postal operations that go beyond a mere continuation of former policies. Most of the changes instit…

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP needs to rise above COVID
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP needs to rise above COVID

WHILE THE primaries are a fading image in the rear-view mirror and the chosen candidates are fully immersed in their general election stumping, there are still some interesting lessons to be learned from the results of those primary contests.