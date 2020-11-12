ONE THING that does amaze me is the considered opinion of experts who say that the Supreme Court is reticent to rule in ways that add controversy to the political climate.
I really hope that fails to be true, but it would not be the first time. I recall Judge Kennedy commenting in his brief about the Affordable Care Act that he applied the law the way he did largely to avoid the appearance that the court might appear politically biased.
Two things are striking about that ruling. One is that, by voting to support the ACA, Judge Kennedy took an obvious side on the issue. And as a contributor to conforming opinion, he gave the federal government the forever right to coerce citizens to purchase a convenience, by deeming it a mandatory transaction of citizenship, a tax. This was not only a strange rationale, but the ruling never achieved his stated goal, an odd paradox.
I grew up believing, properly I hope, that courts rule only on the merits of the law, and nothing else. The Supreme Court of the land should be an exemplar of that principle. It should not matter what effect, politically, a particular decision will have on the country, but that the rule of law and that confidence in the system be sacrosanct. Any other act on the part of the judiciary would render the institution subject to anomalous prejudices.
Therein lies the beauty and majesty of the institution, its ability to rise above normal human failings. And if that be true, the court should always act to the best of their ability to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, a compendium of well-reasoned decisions and lawful rules that were painstakingly arrived at, after careful deliberation and healthy compromise. In doing so, the nation will survive all threats.
It is this fidelity to law and order, and the consent of a public confident in that fidelity, that gives our government its authority. Remove either pillar, and our electors become nothing more than tyrants, and their right to govern will be questioned in the minds and hearts of the Republic. Therefore, in approaching any controversy, the court must not be swayed by how various advocates will react, but only by the justice of their decision.
Justice in their case is upholding the Constitution and its values. I trust in God that our now more conservative, and constitutionally-centered, court will hold true to that ideal, and not let the politics of the moment, their own personal fears, or the pressures of media attention sway them in this most important task. I am praying that God will give each jurist the wisdom and the courage to proceed with honor and integrity.
Their just actions may well be controversial and consequential. They may decide the outcome of this contested Presidential election in a way that adds to some public angst. But as long as the rule of law is maintained, this country and our people will survive the current conflict, and we will eventually go forth with a renewed confidence and respect for this unique and great country of ours, and the Constitution which helps to protect it.