OFTEN, Democrats will float bad ideas. When only a portion of those threats become law, the citizens are usually relieved, instead of angry at what might have been. That may be what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is up to. If her new capital gains proposal is passed into law, intact, the consequence on the stock market would be disastrous.
You know that, as well as I, but what you might not remember is that the Democrats have also talked, in the past, about assuming ownership of retirement accounts, the legal theft of people’s hard-earned savings. This would ostensibly take place to pay off debt. But our national debt is nothing more than hard evidence of class robbery.
I became ‘woke’ to the notion that government policies which appear to make no sense are usually longer term plots against the uninformed, not just short-corruption and bad decision making. If you look at the national debt as an evil person’s way of extracting money from people, by subtler means than taxation, it all makes sense.
Taxes are unpopular, but borrowing money is like encouraging a young person who badly wants a car to sign a long-term debt obligation. Corrupt politicians still obtain the funds that they wanted to buy votes and obtain bribes with, but the loan seems painless. That is, until the obligated try to pay. Interest on the loan burdens the nation.
More than just satisfying the principle amount, the interest detracts from an average person’s buying power, lessening their quality of life. This procedure is repeated over and over again, until both spouses in a family need to work for a living just to keep their heads above water. At the same time, the dollar loses value through inflation.
The issuance of national debt had the same effect as thieves who were picking both of your pockets, at once. And that debt is not shared equally by all. The lower classes pay almost no tax on their income, regardless of the source. The poor still suffer with effects like inflation. But for everyone involved, the long-term costs are much greater.
Those in possession of the greatest wealth are often made unaccountable for short obligations, with privileged tax status exemptions, while the political class who make all this possible enjoy kickbacks from the passing of such favorite loopholes. Elected scoundrels derive information which allows them to profit from insider trading, et al.
Corrupt officials in government are rewarded in secret for their distribution of subsidies and protectionist legislation. None of that makes the burden of everyday living any easier for the masses of people who are not part of the wealth machine. The politicians write laws to benefit themselves from the resulting consequences.
Much of this illicit income is hidden in the open, with perks like free health care and hugely better pension plans than the naive supporters who put them in office. The far poorer victims of graft beg relief from the same unfair system which is manipulated against them. The average person cannot compete for appointment and influence.
That average person is the middle-class taxpayer who shoulders almost all of this burden, not in absolute dollars paid out but in quality of life. The elite come to own most of the hard assets upon which everyone else depends upon. It is not the elite ownership of better goods which enslaves the middle class but things like real estate.
Most forms of consumerism are optional and give those who rightly deserve, by their hard work and obvious contribution, a freedom of choice which has been earned. But the intentional accumulation of certain key asset classes inevitably maneuvers a perpetual slavery, for those whose marginal income is insufficient for investment.
A system which is contrived to enslave others is morally bankrupt, but the thing which makes this evil so much worse is that politicians have striven to undermine even the educational system that might have freed some of the vulnerable. In no manner of governance have the Democratic elite not used their power to divide and conquer.
They are turning the greatest country on earth into a hateful debtors prison of divided loyalties and misinformation. And what makes matters worse, they have not only sold our economic futures, and those of our children, but they are selling that future to foreign adversaries who have even worse intentions and plans.
And at a time when national sovereignty and pride means nothing, especially to those who did willfully take part in this absence of conscience and organized theft, those same and current masters may find themselves no longer able to defend themselves against the larger outside evil. For there will be no faith, no freedom and no hope.
What does it profit a man to own the entire world, but lose his soul?