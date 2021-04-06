WHEN I WAS a junior in high school, on my first day of physics class, the teacher put us into groups of four. He then gave each group a mechanical transit, an instrument with which we had no prior experience. Mr. Richardson had marked points with black tape, within the confines of the high school and separated by solid walls.
Our job was to use the transits to determine accurate distances between those markings. He gave no other instructions. We had to familiarize ourselves with the equipment and take measurements from both inside and outside the building. It was a remarkable thing. None of us were used to being turned loose without hall passes.
None of us knew the first thing about a transit. And the only aid that was given us was the Law of Cosines, written in white chalk on the board at the front of the classroom. I remember that we all flew from our seats, a little confused by our new freedom but eager to set ourselves about that business. We quickly mastered the transit.
The leveling bubbles and adjustments were self-evident. The Law of Cosines informed us which values needed to be obtained so as to make the calculations. We divided up the tasks and set about to be the first group to come up with the best answers. There was a tremendous sense of urgency and accomplishment.
When I became a teacher, the school lacked much of the equipment needed to encourage inquiry, but I had the kids build devices to accomplish the same purpose. The devices were crude, but entirely capable of generating a good approximation to a similar challenge. Unfortunately, the lack of transits was not the problem.
I asked the kids, first, to use the Law of Sines and their improvised devices to determine the exact height of the outside flagpole. I even offered prizes for the closest calculation. Their second task, once familiar with the equipment and methods, was to do something more akin to what Mr. Richardson had assigned.
My kids reacted oddly. They milled about, acted confused, wanted individual instruction, complained that they did not understand and sat around talking. I was sorry that I could not offer the kids actual transits, but our devices were certainly usable. I had given abundant preparation, and we practiced before going outside.
All I got was a half-hearted effort to accomplish the lab and a full-court press to avoid doing any work. If I did not constantly push, most of the kids were content to say that they didn’t know how to perform what we had already done in class. The groups who were not being helped just stood there talking. I was discouraged.
Most of my teaching career was like that, or worse. I ended up hating the job. I really did start out with the best hopes and intentions, but I eventually became bitter about being separated from the job I loved. I could not understand why I was not employed to my best talents, instead of baby-sitting rude adolescents. It seemed a cruel joke.
I got over my bitterness, but will the country ever get over what happened to public education?