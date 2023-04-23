WHILE WE may seem like an odd group — an advanced castings manufacturer, a wholesale grocer, and an innovator in industrial adhesives and coatings — we actually have a lot in common. First, we’re proud to have started successful independent businesses here in New Hampshire, the state we call home. Our business values are rooted in Granite State tradition — we’re focused on delivering quality products while taking care of our people: our employees, our customers and our communities. Even more, we embrace sustainability and self-reliance, values that encourage us to seek innovative practices that result in both a healthy planet and a competitive business.
Together, we want to see New Hampshire continue to support the shared values of our thriving business community, and we think there’s a smart bill running through Concord that will do just that. Senate Bill 79 will allow businesses to generate low-cost renewable energy here at home to offset our reliance on expensive, imported energy.
It’s no secret that New Hampshire has some of the highest electricity rates in the country. The U.S. Energy Information Administration calculates the average price of electricity each month, and in January 2023, New Hampshire’s residential and commercial sector had the second highest rates in the nation, while our industrial sector sits in the top five. Sadly, these are not charts we are proud of topping.
Part of the problem is that our state relies on pricey, imported energy to fuel our economy. When energy costs are high, you can bet that impacts our bottom line. Without control or predictability, we are ultimately less competitive as our hard-earned profit is going to our electricity bill instead of investment in our communities.
Fortunately, New Hampshire has abundant renewable energy sources right here — energy we can harness and utilize at lower prices by passing sensible legislation.
Back in 2021, Governor Chris Sununu signed House Bill 315 into law after it passed the State Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. It permitted an incremental expansion in net metering for large municipal consumers of electricity. The law allows cities, and potentially towns, to offset imported energy costs by turning old landfills into solar farms above the previous cap of one megawatt, provided that these projects do not produce more power than the municipality uses annually and they are located within city limits. This ultimately puts cities in the driver’s seat, giving them greater control of their energy costs.
We are excited that Senator Tim Lang (R-District 2) has introduced Senate Bill 79, which would apply the very same principle from House Bill 315 to industrial-scale businesses here in New Hampshire. This would allow businesses like ours to install renewable net metering generators of up to five megawatts annually. It comes with two key assurances — that generation matches the needs of the business and that businesses actually consume the energy produced.
If passed, this legislation would alleviate the current cost burden borne by state businesses, while delivering substantial benefits to the grid, according to recent analysis from the state Department of Energy. As the Business & Industry Association’s testimony in support of the bill noted: this would ultimately give owners like us the opportunity to manage the high cost of energy and be competitive.
Let’s align our energy choices with our business values. Let’s allow New Hampshire businesses to take control and cut their energy costs so we can get back to doing what they do best — delivering quality, taking care of our people, and investing in our local economies. Let’s pass Senate Bill 79.
John H. Morison IV, executive vice president, Hitchiner Manufacturing, and Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England, both live in Amherst. David Worthen is CEO of Worthen Industries and lives in Wilton.
