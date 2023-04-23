WHILE WE may seem like an odd group — an advanced castings manufacturer, a wholesale grocer, and an innovator in industrial adhesives and coatings — we actually have a lot in common. First, we’re proud to have started successful independent businesses here in New Hampshire, the state we call home. Our business values are rooted in Granite State tradition — we’re focused on delivering quality products while taking care of our people: our employees, our customers and our communities. Even more, we embrace sustainability and self-reliance, values that encourage us to seek innovative practices that result in both a healthy planet and a competitive business.

Together, we want to see New Hampshire continue to support the shared values of our thriving business community, and we think there’s a smart bill running through Concord that will do just that. Senate Bill 79 will allow businesses to generate low-cost renewable energy here at home to offset our reliance on expensive, imported energy.

John H. Morison IV, executive vice president, Hitchiner Manufacturing, and Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England, both live in Amherst. David Worthen is CEO of Worthen Industries and lives in Wilton.

Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley will secure our border

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

