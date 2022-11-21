THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Hampshire workers employed.

In fact, the high cost of electricity in New Hampshire nearly prompted my company, Hitchner Manufacturing, to site our latest expansion in a different state despite our 76-year history here. Now that energy rates have spiked again to become the highest in the region — 50% above the national average — we are doing everything we can to curb our electricity demand through energy efficiency and self-generation.

John H. Morison IV is executive vice president at Hitchiner Manufacturing. He lives in Milford.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…

Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022