A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny, hotel housekeeper.

What do these people have in common? All are workers whose skills directly improve our lives, or whose labor keeps New Hampshire’s economy humming.

All fall just outside of the “essential” worker category that has allowed many to continue earning while the rest of the state socially distances. And all are New Hampshire Community Loan Fund home loan borrowers who are receiving relief from making their mortgage payments.

When we think about victims of the coronavirus, our thoughts and hearts deservedly go first to the people who have become ill, their families and caretakers, and the responders and medical professionals on the front line. The next layer of victims was created not by the pandemic, but by the economic disruption it has unleashed.

These are the people the Community Loan Fund serves: People with very-limited incomes and the child care centers and nonprofits they rely on, workers who lack college degrees and the entrepreneurs who create good jobs for them, owners of manufactured homes and the cooperative communities they live in. We’ve invested more than 1,000 loans — nearly $150 million — in their determination and resilience.

And just as business owners need to adapt to a new economic reality — restaurants and retailers offering curbside service, manufacturers retooling their operations to make protective gear — so too is the Community Loan Fund. We’re determined to help as many of our mortgage borrowers as possible keep their homes and help as many business and nonprofit borrowers as possible survive and preserve their work teams.

It’s a heavy lift, and we’re doing it by staying close to our roots. The Community Loan Fund was built by citizens to meet New Hampshire’s needs. We promote homegrown solutions, neighbors helping neighbors like they’ve done all the way back to our community harvest and barn-raising days.

We’ve launched a Borrower Stabilization Fund to take donations to assist our New Hampshire neighbors who need help. Here’s what we’re doing with it so far:

Pausing loan payments for all borrowers affected by illness, layoffs, or closures.

Providing customized coaching to help businesses survive and adapt.

Providing a free, confidential, help line to connect our borrowers with community resources.

Offering fair fixed-rate home equity loans to our mortgage borrowers.

In this climate, community lenders must be more creative than they’ve ever been before because our communities are at stake.

Think about the group of veterans who live in Rock Rimmon Cooperative in Danville and the local entrepreneurs whose supply chains have dried up.

Think about the parents who still have jobs but need their local child care center to reopen, and the laid-off workers worried they’ll lose their last housing option, their affordable manufactured homes.

Business as usual is gone, but community at this time of hardship is more important than ever.

John Hamilton, vice president of economic opportunity for the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, lives in Hopkinton.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…

Friday, May 22, 2020
Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers
Op-eds

Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers

ON MAY 18, the New Hampshire Union Leader published an oped “Sex work is not work” by Jasmine Grace, founder of Jasmine Grace Outreach, one of many organizations raising awareness about human trafficking by conflating it with adult consensual prostitution.

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance

GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusio…

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service
Op-eds

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service

THE ORIGIN of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is likely a dubious response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but it has become separated from its discriminatory purpose. This phrase can now be pressed into service during the COVID 19 crisis with a modest change: Add a …

Monday, May 18, 2020
Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart
Op-eds

Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart

I’VE ALWAYS had a negative impression of superstores: cold, impersonal, dull. Everywhere I’ve lived, (San Francisco, London, Seattle, now New York City) I’ve mostly shopped local and tried to support small businesses. Overall, I’ve led a very sheltered, urban retail life.

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong
Op-eds

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong

IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
Op-eds

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'

  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
Op-eds

Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending

I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning
Op-eds

Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning

FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission …

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports
Op-eds

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports

  • Carl Perreault

WITH ALL the moaning, jeering and debate concerning Quarterback Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I have become nostalgic about how star professional athletes were once as closely associated with certain cities as were landmarks. I mean, well, T…

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do
Op-eds

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do

ON MONDAY, March 16, about 3:45 p.m., I arrived at our Copper Door location in Bedford — one of our nine restaurants in southern New Hampshire (GreatNHRestaurants.com). We were just learning of the virus; with the previous week’s sales down over 20%, I called an emergency leadership team mee…