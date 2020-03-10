Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
THERE IS no law against wildlife killing contests in the state nor is there any regulation. Yet such contests, particularly ones targeting coyotes, are held each year—two in the state’s southeast and southwest, and one via an outdoors publication. Typically, animals killed are dumped, and guns and ammo are given as prizes.
Part of my growing-up was being taught to hunt. Among the basic lessons I learned were (a) always assume that any gun, every gun, is loaded; (b) never point a gun at anyone, period; (c) never kill anything you don’t intend to eat.
Oh, sure, the fox-in-the-chickens scenario changes part of all that, but in such circumstances you go after the individual, not the entire species. In a similar vein, damning all coyotes as “varmints” for taking deer when they can (a small percentage of their omnivorous diet, by the way) would be madness.
Yet it’s real, and it’s out there, this gut-held coyote-hating thing: Coyotes as “varmints,” no better than rats at the dump — good only for poisoning, snaring, trapping, shooting on sight.
Good only for convincing yourself that you’re “helping the deer herd.” Good only for wrapping yourself in the flag of righteousness. Good only for an excuse for a crusade. (Never mind abundant evidence that killing coyotes only results in more coyotes, that our deer-hunting kills remain at sustainably high levels, and that coyotes and deer can balance each other out quite well, thank you.)
Good only for coyote killing contests.
This is the train of thought that makes coyote killing contests — wildlife killing contests — somehow “OK.” Hey, we’re out there doing a good deed and having fun at the same time. What’s the problem?
All right, so let’s get right down to the nitty-gritty and use the term today’s society has so rightly come to hate, noblesse oblige: coyote killing as a moral obligation. Elmer Fudd, out there doing the right thing — for God, motherhood, apple pie, Fenway Park, the deer herd, farmers, chicken-keepers, hunters, like-minded people everywhere! Thank you, Elmer Fudd!
Well, I’ll opt out, thank you not so very much. As a hunter, I want no part of damning an entire species, taking an “ethnic-cleansing” approach to wild creatures, making such totally unwise use of wildlife held in the public trust, treating a wild creature that’s a cousin to the family dog like a rat at the dump.
Coyotes are here filling a niche we left vacant by our OK-for-the-times persecution of the timber wolf and cougar. Justifying the trashing of this entire species by thin claims of “helping the deer herd” flies in the face of every science-based research paper and wildlife management strategy you can get your hands on.
Wildlife killing contests are a particularly ugly side of the kind of “hunting” that this lifelong hunter wants no part of. They are a shame on us all.
Senate Bill 588, now making its way through committee to the Senate floor, and (we hope) thence to the House, would put New Hampshire in the front ranks with other states, right where it has so often been, right where it belongs, in putting a stop to this madness. It would require the director of New Hampshire Fish and Game to create rules governing wildlife killing contests. The rule-making process requires hearings open to the public and media. Under such scrutiny, wildlife killing contests will be gone.
Good hunters everywhere who care about hunting’s image, who look to hunting’s future, should step up. They can do so by urging their state senators to support what should be a bipartisan bill, SB 588.
