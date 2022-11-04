HERE I AM, 21 months into a two-year term as Hillsborough County Attorney. The time has gone by quickly, as we have been very busy from the start. Please let me share what we have been doing.
First, before we were even sworn in, we began seeking to rebuild relationships with our partner organizations. For example, we have been working hand in hand with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office on a wide variety of cases and organizational issues. We have also been working with police departments throughout the county to expand and improve communication and modernize case processing. We have identified and assigned additional duties to a specific assistant county attorney to serve as a liaison with the Manchester Police Department, since the Queen City is the largest community in our county and in the entire state. That assistant county attorney is physically present at the Manchester Police Station as their schedule allows and they are also communicating electronically with police. The liaison fosters improved cooperation between the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and Manchester Police Department.
In addition, we are updating, managing, and disseminating a list of high priority cases on a bi-weekly basis. These cases have been identified by both our office and local law enforcement as meriting this kind of attention. We have been making a successful effort along with the county government to introduce new technologies and extract as much as possible out of limited resources. The county attorney’s office is much improved from the operation it was 21 months ago.
Of course, change is inevitable and much of it brings challenges. Several of our attorneys have moved on to other opportunities or retired. Some of our legal assistants are now attending law school. Nonetheless, the office is now full of dynamic attorneys and staff working tirelessly for justice. We’ve risen to the challenges with which we have been confronted and grown stronger as a result.
Much remains to be done, but the efficiencies, technology and, most importantly, relationships we have established and reestablished are starting to yield dividends. Our goals are the equal application of the law under the Rule of Law as well as protecting the rights of victims and allowing their voices to be heard. We continue to move the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office forward as we successfully prosecute serious felonies in both the Northern and Southern District.
As a former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard who served three tours in Iraq, as well as a retired State of New Hampshire judge, I understand and appreciate how truly precious and fragile our freedoms and justice are.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Please vote for John J. Coughlin for Hillsborough County Attorney.
Hillsborough County Attorney John J. Coughlin (R-Amherst) is a veteran and retired state judge.
