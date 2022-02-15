RECENTLY, some members of the defense bar and the public have suggested that there are problems with prosecutorial misconduct in New Hampshire. As the leaders of the federal, state and county prosecutors in our state, we want to speak out on behalf of the diligent and ethical prosecutors who are working each day to investigate and prosecute crimes, protect civil liberties, and vindicate the rights of victims in the Granite State.
Prosecutors are public servants. In many cases, prosecutors forego the larger financial rewards that may be offered in the private sector because they want to serve their communities. By working closely with law enforcement officers, prosecutors protect public safety by holding criminals accountable for their conduct. This includes seeking justice for victims of homicides, frauds, robberies, assaults and child sexual abuse. We also are tasked with targeting the drug traffickers who flood our communities with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs. In all our work, we are not representing a private client. Instead, we are representing all the residents of the Granite State as we pursue justice and protect public safety.
In 1935, the Supreme Court noted that prosecutors have a unique role in the justice system, because our interest is not in winning a case, but ensuring that justice is done. Our duty is “to refrain from improper methods calculated to produce a wrongful conviction” just as much as it is our duty “to use every legitimate means to bring about a just one.” This is a legal, moral, and ethical obligation that we take seriously. Each prosecutor in our offices understands the importance of striving to seek a just result, rather than simply to win our cases.
As prosecutors, we also face the most difficult burden of proof imposed by our justice system. To obtain a conviction, we must present sufficient proof to persuade every member of the jury that we have proven our case beyond a reasonable doubt. This is a challenging burden, but it is one that we embrace because of the significant consequences associated with a criminal conviction, including the possible loss of liberty.
Members of the defense bar and the public may not appreciate the extensive efforts that we undertake in each case to protect civil liberties and to ensure that justice is done. In preparing our cases, we must review large amounts of evidence. In the digital age, this evidence can be voluminous and in a wide variety of formats. We review the evidence, assess whether it was lawfully obtained, organize it, and produce it to defense attorneys prior to trial as required by the Constitution. In many instances, we become aware of new sources of evidence on an ongoing basis, particularly in more complex matters. With limited resources and increasing caseloads, we strive to fulfill our obligations to produce evidence to the defense so that a defendant can prepare for trial. The challenges associated with this work have only increased during the last two years as we adjust to doing our jobs with the additional restrictions that have arisen during the pandemic.
It is not uncommon for us to make important decisions to protect due process rights that are not seen by the public. Often, we review a case for potential prosecution and decline to file charges because we do not believe the case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. For example, we may develop concerns that the evidence was obtained unlawfully or that a witness is simply not credible. In other cases, we may determine that a defendant’s unique circumstances merit some type of leniency, which may be a reduced charge or a diversionary disposition. In each of these situations, we are doing our utmost to achieve a just result, not simply to obtain a conviction.
We strive to recruit the best and brightest attorneys to work at our offices. We train them to comply with their constitutional obligations. We also are alert to concerns that our prosecutors are not performing their job well. When such situations arise, we will take appropriate action to ensure that the integrity of our cases does not suffer.
Prosecutors are dedicated public servants who work long hours, often with low pay, because we are dedicated to the cause of justice. Like anyone, we can make a mistake. Vilifying prosecutors, attacking their ethical integrity, and branding every error as “prosecutorial misconduct” will neither improve the criminal justice system nor will it improve the quality of the attorneys who choose to embark on careers as prosecutors.
There is no widespread prosecutorial misconduct in New Hampshire. We have the utmost faith in the integrity and professionalism of the prosecutors in our offices and we are committed each and every day to fulfilling our constitutional obligations.