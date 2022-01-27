ON JANUARY 8th, 2022, Michael Lang, co-creator of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair passed away. A rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma took his life leaving an aging counterculture in shock.
To existing baby boomers, Lang’s curly-haired-cherub appearance was the face of the iconic festival, which occurred August 15–18, 1969, on a 600-acre dairy farm owned by Max Yasgur. Lang’s vision gave a generation a sense of hope at an extremely tumultuous time in this country. The question remains…what has changed? Fifty years later, faced with an ominous pandemic, struggling economy, divided nation, etc. “hope” is what we still need. The death of Michael Lang is the death of a dream, and in dire times like these it sure feels like we could use another Woodstock.
I spent several years interviewing countless Woodstock alum, from production people, musicians, to its attendees. As a Gen Xer I learned that the more removed my generation was from the events of the 1960s the more we were likely to repeat them. And although we are not faced with the identical upheavals the U.S. faced then, we still share a void of unity, one that the 1960s counterculture aspired to fill over that historic weekend. And for those three rain-soaked-mud-filled days they succeeded.
The morning after Lang’s passing, friend and Woodstock performer Melanie Safka texted me this message. “We were all just kids with dreams. I am shaken, Michael Lang has passed.” I too was shaken, although I did not have an up-close and personal friendship with Michael. We met several times, shared mutual friends, and had a few interview exchanges. What I learned quickly about him was that he lived by his own terms and stayed true to his vision. A vision that brought people together. This was most evident in an interview given to the Bethel Woods Museum, where Lang said, “What’s important about [Woodstock] is, I think, that it proves that it’s possible. It proves that there is another way for the world to function and for people to relate to each other; it’s proof. And that’s something to aspire to.”
What should be remembered is that Lang and his partners’ ability to pull the original event off set in motion a string of movements for the environment, for women’s and gay rights to name a few. Michael knew that music was the answer to social and political change and he never relented. This was apparent by his previous successful (and unsuccessful) attempts to resurrect the iconic festival. Even when the 50th anniversary of Woodstock floundered, he fought for its right to survive up until the very end. Lang never wanted that Woodstock light to be dimmed.
In August of 2019, I traveled to the Museum at Bethel Woods (N.Y.) from my home in New Hampshire. I was on tour promoting my book “Pilgrims of Woodstock” for the 50th anniversary. Just down the road from the museum, the homestead of Woodstock farmer Max Yasgur still stands. Now privately owned, the property is located on Yasgur Road just off Route 17B, also known as “Woodstock Way.” I was invited to the farm for a reunion party of Woodstock alumni. Soon, I found myself in Max Yasgur’s old living room with Michael Lang, Woodstock sound engineer Bill Hanley, photographer Henry Diltz, and others involved with the original event. Over food and drink, the prolific visual historian shared his collection of rare behind-the-scenes Woodstock photos. While these 60s icons reminisced over the black & white stills projected onto the wall, the brightly lit kitchen was in view. This was where the contractual agreement to use Max’s land was made while the producers of the event enjoyed some of his legendary chocolate milk.
Each year at this time Bethel comes alive with hippies old and new. I was reminded of that by the pounding of a distant drum circle deep in the woods of Yasgur’s land. While absorbing my surroundings, I noticed a half grin on Lang’s face. He looked content, considering his Woodstock 50 effort had been dragged through the mud for several months. I thought to myself that even though his attempt fell flat, the true meaning of Woodstock was just outside Yasgur’s creaky farmhouse door. In reality, Lang lost nothing. Woodstock lives on. You could hear it––you could most certainly feel it.
The cultural, societal, and political impact of this era-defining event has and will continue to transcend time. And for those of us who accept the passing of the “Woodstock torch” please remember it was Lang’s vision that brought Woodstock to life, and that vision gave us a taste of what is possible. Woodstock was Michael Lang’s contribution to humanity and we should forever be grateful for that––especially in times like these.