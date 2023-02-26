LIKE SO MANY of us across America and the world, I have been watching the very tragic events unfolding out of Ukraine. They are heart-wrenching, so sad, and difficult to watch. Admittedly, I have a hard time watching the daily news: vivid pictures of Ukrainians being slaughtered, women and children being raped, schools and apartment buildings being obliterated, millions of people being displaced from their home, and refugees and orphans in the Ukraine, Poland and elsewhere.
The United States and our NATO allies have been admirable in committing billions of dollars worth of weapons and other military aid to Ukraine. And the Ukrainian people have been truly amazing. Against all odds, they have fought heroically and selflessly to protect their homeland. And I so admire them and President Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy is the modern-day version of Winston Churchill.
Our words of support for Ukraine have been positive and supportive. But, quite frankly, calling the Russian actions “war crimes” or “crimes against humanity” are not particularly helpful. They add little value to the Ukrainian struggle against the Russians.
So is Putin like Hitler? Maybe or maybe not. In any event, he is irrational and unpredictable. Which makes it more difficult to anticipate his next moves. It cannot be done.
Will our greater involvement lead to a nuclear war? Should we be concerned about Russia’s relationship to China? And how about Taiwan? Or even India? All of that should be considered. But that should not dictate to us our strategy.
Asking Ukraine to only be on the defensive, and to focus on cleaning up the carnage which has been inflicted on them, is akin to asking the victims of a bully to fight with two hands tied behind their backs. It can’t be done, and is not responsible.
We can second-guess all that has happened up to this point. And clearly mistakes have been made. But that is not helpful as we move forward.
We need a new strategy. We, the United States, NATO and the Ukraine, need to go on the offensive. History has shown that this is the best defense.
We need to go right after Russia. Go after their military installations, their energy infrastructure, their transportation facilities, etc. And we have to be 100% in! This is a war. And no wars are won without being fully engaged and committed.
I fully understand the potential consequences. And admittedly, I have not participated in any high-level discussions or simulation exercises. But I do know strategy, both from the private and public sector. Now is the time to act!
I am well aware that this approach will be controversial, and may be dismissed or condemned by the experts. But now is the time to act! Enough is enough!
John Lynch was Democratic governor of New Hampshire from 2005 to 2013. He is former CEO of Knoll, Inc., and currently teaches at Harvard Business School. He lives in Hopkinton.
