HOW WOULD you feel if your son, brother, father or husband had been deployed to the Vietnam War and then tragically died, but his name is not honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.?

The Pentagon says your loved one’s name is left off The Wall because he died outside of an arbitrarily designated “combat zone.’’

How would you feel to then learn that others honored on The Wall had also died outside of this combat zone?

There are a growing number of veterans who lost a military brother and families who lost a relative pushing to have 167 names of soldiers and sailors killed in two disasters added to The Wall.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is cosponsoring two U.S. Senate bills — S.849, “The USS Frank E. Evans Act” and S.1891, “Flying Tigers Flight 739 Act” — that would add the names to The Wall. Sen. Maggie Hassan is a cosponsor of S.849.

And this is likely the tip of an iceberg. Tim Tetz, a spokesman for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), the nonprofit group that built The Wall, said: “The last DOD estimate I heard of mentioned approximately 500 individuals were in somewhat similar circumstances...”

On June 3, 1969, the USS Frank E. Evans was participating in a 40-ship armada “show of force” exercise to intimidate the North Vietnamese when it was struck broadside by the Australian aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne. The destroyer was split in half and 74 sailors died, Granite Staters Gary Vigue and Ronald Thibodeau among them.

The destroyer had served in several naval bombardment missions to support ground troops in Vietnam. Yet, the “Lost 74” names were omitted from the Wall because the tragedy happened 100 miles outside of the declared combat zone.

Seven years earlier, on March 15, 1962, 93 hand-picked Army soldiers deployed on a classified mission to the Vietnam War. En route to Saigon, their plane, Flying Tigers Flight 739, disappeared between Guam and the Philippines. The official cause of the disaster is “unknown” and the records were sealed by the Pentagon. Donald Sargent from Ossipee was aboard that flight.

The VVMF built The Wall by raising $8 million in private donations. Robert Doubek, a Vietnam veteran and a founder of the VVMF, was tasked with identifying names to be included on the Wall. As there was no official list of Vietnam War casualties, Doubek made the best calls he could as he gathered their names.

Doubek did determine a multitude of deserving men who died outside the combat zone would be listed on The Wall. These included deaths from an Air Force bomber from Guam that exploded over the Pacific, those killed in the SS Mayaguez incident in Cambodia, and deaths that occurred in Thailand and Laos.

The Department of Defense was later given authority to decide what new names could be added to The Wall.

In all, 375 names have been added since The Wall was dedicated in 1982.

The National Park Service maintains The Wall and now claims there is not enough room for a large group of names to be added. A representative testified to Congress that “wholesale replacement” of The Wall would be needed.

As Maya Lin, the designer of The Wall, said: “The names are the memorial. No edifice or structure can bring people to mind as powerfully as their names.” Lin wanted the structure of The Wall to look like a “cut in the earth” that would eventually “heal.”

This Memorial Day I was wondering what could be done and I found an aerial view of The Wall. I almost instantly visualized a new wall. A new wall could be placed in front and parallel to the existing wall — like a mirror image, a smaller version of the existing wall.

An aerial view would look like two stripes that would be symbolic of the stripes worn by the enlisted ranks of the armed services. The enlisted ranks were the vast majority of those killed in the war.

This design would still be a cut in the earth, just more pronounced. This additional wall would allow space for more names to be added in perpetuity.

According to a 2017 financial statement, the VVMF that would fund a new wall has millions in assets. Will the VVMF approve and fund a new wall that will help heal open wounds of veterans and family members? The names are the memorial.

John Meinhold, an optometrist and Air Force veteran living in Portsmouth, is the son of a decorated WWII air combat veteran listed as MIA in March of 1945.

Tuesday, June 09, 2020
