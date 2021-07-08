FOR TOO LONG, many of my fellow restaurant leaders and owners have relied on the legal right to exploit workers as a core part of our business model. Paying workers poverty-level wages was always immoral, but on the heels of a pandemic that left restaurant workers devastated, continuing to pay subminimum wages is unthinkable.
The federal government recently bailed out restaurant owners to the tune of more than $26 billion in taxpayer spending, in addition to billions in PPP loans before that — and the State of New Hampshire has doled out further millions in grants. But if we’re going to save what little remains of the integrity of the restaurant industry, we need to bail out restaurant workers — by finally paying them a full, fair, livable wage with tips on top.
I co-founded Boloco, a small chain of modern Mexican restaurants in New England, nearly 25 years ago as a student in Hanover because I liked creative, delicious food — especially wrapped up in burritos — and because I wanted to make money. I had subconsciously bought into the unspoken idea that successful business produces a few big winners at the expense of workers. It wasn’t until I had to step in and mop the floors and do the other dirty work that I realized people don’t do these hard jobs out of the goodness of their hearts. They should be able to survive off their hard work, just like me.
Today, the idea of creating value not just for myself but especially for those doing the hard work day after day, of fostering a workplace where people feel appreciated and rewarded for their hard work — to me, that’s what makes a great business great.
So we pay every single person who works in our restaurants a starting base wage of $15 an hour — more than double the state and federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and astronomically higher than $2.13 an hour, the federal subminimum wage for tipped workers, which hasn’t increased in 30 years.
I’m proud that we pay better than most of our peers in the industry. To be clear, it’s hard to rent a decent apartment and feed yourself, let alone your children, on $15 an hour. But it’s downright impossible earning $2.13 an hour with wildly fluctuating tips and daily uncertainty as to what the future holds. The idea that pay shouldn’t be determined by how much my employees worked that day, but whether customers were feeling generous that day or not — well, that never felt right.
Even when the pandemic hit our business hard, we refused to cut wages to keep things going. In fact, we increased wages — paying $15 an hour minimum plus a pandemic bonus during the height of the crisis. Because we were asking our employees to do more than ever, including enforcing public health guidelines while risking their own lives, they deserved more than ever to be rewarded for that risk.
And the good news is that while other restaurants are having trouble finding staff to hire, we’re almost fully staffed. People are always happy to work for decent, livable wages.
The problem, of course, is that there are too many restaurant owners who are fine with paying their employees pennies to pocket as much profit as possible. These owners won’t do the right thing on their own. That’s why we have to end the subminimum wage and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as a baseline for everyone. When California did so statewide, it meant everyone took that leap together, which made it easier for owners and customers to adapt. And even the corporate chains lobbying against wage laws now acknowledge their business is better in “One Fair Wage” states.
Research shows that more than half of restaurant workers nationwide are considering leaving the industry altogether, overwhelmingly because of low pay. I don’t blame them. We need to end the subminimum wage and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour plus tips on top, because that’s how we send a message to all restaurant workers and fix the monstrous inequity and injustice in our industry once and for all.
This is why I’m supporting the New Hampshire Forum on Women and the Economy event on Thursday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Anselm College in Manchester and why I’m calling on Senators Hassan and Shaheen to support federal action. The government can keep giving billions of dollars to restaurant owners, but there are no restaurants without restaurant workers. Restaurant workers need the Raise The Wage Act — including One Fair Wage.