EVERY politician makes promises but very few of our leaders have a track record of keeping promises. And in the current race for the White House, even fewer have already done what they promise to do if elected.

That’s why I’m backing Nikki Haley. I recently met her at David Tille’s Summer House Party. She discussed her time as a state legislator, as a two-term conservative governor, and her extensive foreign policy experience, earned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. After she talked about what she’s done, she talked about what she’ll do as president: Bring back an America that’s strong and proud.

Former state senator John Reagan lives in Deerfield.

Sunday, August 06, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto …

Monday, July 31, 2023