THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Democrat but have voted for Republicans when I thought I should; when I thought they were the better candidate. Party always mattered and I have always been a proud Democrat, but I was never blind to the common good nor fearful about supporting it. Country always came first.

I have always valued my Republican friendships and treasured my relationship and law partnership with former Republican Governor Steve Merrill. I can still hear his laughter when he kidded me about my political view on some topic. But he laughed just as loudly at my rejoinder. But for Republican Governor Craig Benson, this Democrat would never have been chief justice of our state Supreme Court. I remain grateful to him for the life-altering opportunity for public service he gave me. His choice apparently transcended party affiliation.

John T. Broderick Jr. is the former dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and the founder of the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership and Public Policy. He now lives in North Andover, Mass.

Friday, September 01, 2023
