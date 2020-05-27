THESE last two months have been unlike any in my lifetime. It’s humbling to be reminded how, in the 21st century, there is still little we control and how we are not as all-knowing as we think. Pandemics, it turns out, are great equalizers. No one is immune from the sadness, pain and loss this pandemic has wrought, although for some it has been overwhelming. There are few silver linings in this tragedy, but over the last several weeks we have all begun to hear and read more about the pandemic’s impact on our general mental health.

Many of us have been rocked by our “new normal” and feelings of being isolated, vulnerable and afraid. Anxiety and depression are understandably rising among many who have never experienced them and are sadly exacerbated in many already suffering them.

We have ignored mental health for too long in America and failed to build and underwrite a mental health system that is equipped to treat the undeserved suffering of so many we know and love. But maybe the widening pain and dislocation this pandemic has caused will open our eyes to emotional suffering in ourselves and others. I hope so.

With the help and support of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, I have been on a 45-month odyssey speaking to tens of thousands of students in middle school and high school gyms and auditoriums across Northern New England. I have visited more than 230 schools during that time and embraced hundreds of young people who have responded to my message of hope and healing. Their conversations with me, their tears, and their struggles have profoundly affected me. I see now what I never saw growing up.

My experience has made me impatient for change. My mission has been to start a conversation around emotional health, so we can finally — after centuries of silence, stigma and shame — liberate those who are suffering and begin to get them the help they need, and to build a mental health system that we can all be proud of.

I’m a baby boomer. My parents’ generation never discussed mental health and my generation bought into the “cone of silence” too. Family secrets remained secrets. The culture of silence and stigma that has been the norm for generations helped no one and consigned many people to suffer in the shadows.

I was so ignorant about mental health that I missed the signs of suffering in one of my own children. I’m not ignorant now.

Today’s young people are exceptional in many ways. As a result of numerous conversations with them these last four years, I have grown to better understand their considerable strengths and emotional challenges. I genuinely admire their savvy, candor, competence, and non-judgmental ways. But I also know that their lives are more stressed, more scheduled, more structured, more digital, more shaped and controlled by the virtual world and more pressured by the expectations of others.

Some of this new world order has propelled young people to achievements and opportunities many of us never experienced at their age. But it has also come with unwanted side effects.

The statistics tell us that half of all mental illness in America begins by age 14 and two-thirds begins by age 23. In any given year one in five adolescents suffers a mental health challenge, but less than half receive treatment of any kind.

Last year in the U.S. we lost more than 47,000 friends and neighbors to suicide — that’s more than those who died in every traffic accident across our country. According to the Centers for Disease Control, from 2007 to 2017 the rate of suicide for people ages 10 to 24 increased 56 percent. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 24.

The Youth Risk Behavioral Surveys from school districts in my state of New Hampshire and around the country disturbingly reveal that it is not uncommon for 25 percent of high school students to be depressed, 20 percent to be engaging in non-lethal self-harm and almost 15 percent admit to giving serious consideration to suicide.

These pre-pandemic statistics won’t improve as a result of the trauma and isolation of the pandemic. But they should concern all of us and compel us to act. A non-judgmental community-wide conversation about mental health that is free of shame, blame and stigma is overdue. Most mental health problems can be successfully treated but not without access, resources and community support.

Statistics have names, smiles and dreams. I know because I met far too many young people in pain these last four years to pretend the status quo is working. Maybe this dreadful pandemic will embolden us. It should. Many lives can be saved and changed if we do. We have run out of excuses.

John T. Broderick Jr. is senior director of public affairs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and a former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains
Op-eds

John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains

A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny…

Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…

Friday, May 22, 2020
Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers
Op-eds

Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers

ON MAY 18, the New Hampshire Union Leader published an oped “Sex work is not work” by Jasmine Grace, founder of Jasmine Grace Outreach, one of many organizations raising awareness about human trafficking by conflating it with adult consensual prostitution.

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance

GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusio…

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service
Op-eds

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service

THE ORIGIN of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is likely a dubious response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but it has become separated from its discriminatory purpose. This phrase can now be pressed into service during the COVID 19 crisis with a modest change: Add a …

Monday, May 18, 2020
Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart
Op-eds

Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart

I’VE ALWAYS had a negative impression of superstores: cold, impersonal, dull. Everywhere I’ve lived, (San Francisco, London, Seattle, now New York City) I’ve mostly shopped local and tried to support small businesses. Overall, I’ve led a very sheltered, urban retail life.

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong
Op-eds

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong

IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
Op-eds

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'

  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
Op-eds

Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending

I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020