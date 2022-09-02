IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, nearly 138,000 small businesses employ 300,000 people, about half of our state’s workforce. It seems noncontroversial that elected officials would support policies and legislation that help small businesses and oppose those that hurt small businesses. But understanding a policy’s full impact is not always easy. Recently, I studied federal legislation that supporters say will help small businesses, and I was surprised by how much it will actually hurt them.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) has been presented by its sponsors, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), as an old-fashioned anti-monopoly bill that will stop online giants — Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple — from abusing consumers and small businesses. Unfortunately, the sponsors are so intent on slaying corporate giants that they overlook the many ways that online platforms help small businesses today, and how their bill will force the digital economy to change in ways that will cost small businesses more than $500 billion — and that’s a conservative estimate.
Recently, Professors Cameron Miller and Richard Wang studied the AICOA and identified many ways that the bill would force online platforms to change, and how the required platform changes would disrupt small businesses’ marketing, advertising and e-commerce strategies and operations. Specifically, AICOA requirements would disrupt the effectiveness of online platforms’ integrated service offerings, such as Amazon’s marketplace integrated with Amazon’s expedited shipping, Google Ads integrated with Google Analytics, or Google Maps integrated with Google Search.
These restrictions on digital platforms would undoubtedly hinder their effectiveness and increase costs and prices. Digital platforms might even decide to eliminate or significantly change the products and services they offer. The small businesses that elected officials profess to support would be harmed. Businesses are not going to stop marketing, advertising, selling, and shipping their products, but if AICOA becomes law then they will have to find new, and likely more expensive ways to accomplish these fundamental operations.
As an industrial-organization economist, I study antitrust law, as well as business processes and decision making. Small businesses benefit tremendously from online platforms’ massive global reach, and this is possible only because the platforms have created free and low-cost tools and services that small businesses affordably utilize to reach customers worldwide. Small businesses are willing to pay for digital advertising, social media communities and online marketplaces because the services work and are cost-effective — they help the small businesses grow faster, hire more employees, and save money.
I modeled the effect of the AICOA’s deleterious impacts identified by Miller and Wang, and I estimated that small businesses’ revenue in the U.S. retail sector and food services industries alone would drop at least $500 billion in just the first five years of the law’s existence. For the several million affected small businesses, this would be analogous to a 5.2% “tax” that over those five years costs each of them on average $100,000.
Digital tools were particularly important to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several studies have documented that online platforms provided a “digital safety net” that literally saved millions of small businesses. Why, as COVID continues to rumble and supply chain issues continue, would Congress force changes on the digital economy?
While I believe Senator Klobuchar and Representative Cicilline have the best intentions for America and small businesses, forcibly changing how large companies operate is myopic when the changes would undermine digital platforms’ support for entrepreneurs and small businesses. New Hampshire’s elected officials need to stand up for small businesses and oppose the AICOA legislation.
John T. Scott is an emeritus professor of economics at Dartmouth College. He lives in Hanover.
