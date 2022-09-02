IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, nearly 138,000 small businesses employ 300,000 people, about half of our state’s workforce. It seems noncontroversial that elected officials would support policies and legislation that help small businesses and oppose those that hurt small businesses. But understanding a policy’s full impact is not always easy. Recently, I studied federal legislation that supporters say will help small businesses, and I was surprised by how much it will actually hurt them.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) has been presented by its sponsors, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), as an old-fashioned anti-monopoly bill that will stop online giants — Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple — from abusing consumers and small businesses. Unfortunately, the sponsors are so intent on slaying corporate giants that they overlook the many ways that online platforms help small businesses today, and how their bill will force the digital economy to change in ways that will cost small businesses more than $500 billion — and that’s a conservative estimate.

John T. Scott is an emeritus professor of economics at Dartmouth College. He lives in Hanover.

