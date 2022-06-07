WE MUST stop saying that Donald Trump Jr. is an insensitive dolt. Recently, he alone recognized how sick and worn out the families of the slaughtered children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, must be from all the thoughts and prayers sent their way. He took it upon himself to inform them that their loved ones could as readily have been butchered with bats or machetes, images which no doubt brought much more comfort than those of their kids being shot.

Ted Cruz assured us that guns are not the issue, evil is. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that guns are not the issue, the issue is that we have strayed away from Christian values.

Lauren Boebert made it clear that after 9/11 we did not ban plane flights.

Guns, it seems, are irrelevant to the issue of mass killings. This has raised some questions in my mind.

First, Don Jr. is well known for his passion for killing wild animals, even in contravention of local and international laws. Does he pose with his kill with the golf club he used to bludgeon it to death? No, usually a rifle capable of sinking a Navy battleship. In fact, for some reason, Don has never beaten a dangerous animal to death or bested one with a machete. He has always chosen a gun. It’s almost as if he finds a gun superior to other forms of recreational butchery. Hmm.

Next, I have heard several members of Congress state that the January 6 insurrection was really not an insurrection. Why, you may ask. Well, they point out that despite Capitol Police being sprayed with chemicals, assaulted with everything from fists to fire extinguishers, despite the erection of a gallows and threats to hang the vice president, the insurrectionists did not bring guns. According to many Republican lawmakers, no gun equals no insurrection.

But, wait a minute, aren’t guns supposed to make no difference? If a fist, a club, a spray, or a fire extinguisher is equally dangerous to a gun, what does the absence of guns have to do with anything? The answer is apparent, the relevance of guns varies when run through the filter of campaign finances and political expediency.

Would 100 police officers have remained outside the school in Uvalde, crouched behind vehicles for an hour, if the murderer had been armed with a baseball bat, slingshot, machete, or pocket full of rocks? When police finally entered the school and killed the murderer, did they kill him with tennis rackets, bricks, ATVs, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu? Of course not. They shot him with guns. They all had guns, even the ones outside, hiding behind their vehicles. It’s almost as if all those police did not get the Republican message about the irrelevance of guns.

In fact, the ones who were hunkered down were awaiting the arrival of police with even bigger guns. It’s as if those who have to risk their lives for us are more afraid of guns than of other weapons. Why haven’t Republicans straightened them out?

Finally, should someone tell Lauren Boebert that within hours of the 9/11 attacks all flights to or from the U.S. were cancelled? That no one, except Saudi potentates, could get in or out? That thousands of Americans were stranded around the world? When flights resumed, we all had to arrive two hours early, were subject to searches, partial undressing, and restrictions on any liquid. Should we point out that that was not the case before? Should she be informed that we were met at the airport by uniformed National Guard troops? That they were not armed with golf clubs, tennis rackets, sticks, stones, or pool noodles? That they had M-16s, which are guns. The federal government thought that guns would be more effective than cream pies or super-soakers in those days.

I suppose we could point all this out, but guns aren’t the problem.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Tuohey (Ret.) lives in Manchester. He is a retired emergency room nurse practitioner.

