IN MY SMALL CITY of Concord, my family has enjoyed many Parks and Recreation Department offerings over the years from basketball to golf to archery. But not anymore.
Why?
The city now requires parents to sign a release that says “We hereby discharge the city of Concord … from all liabilities. I understand this release and waiver includes any claim or action based on the negligence, action, or inaction of any Releasee or otherwise.”
What does this mean in plain English? It means parents must agree not only to accept negligence but also to excuse it, and parents must give up their fundamental right to seek damages in court if a child is injured by the city’s negligence. Such a requirement is unconscionable; giving up a civil right should not be a condition to play a sport.
Yet, because I said no to this unreasonable demand, my son was excluded.
My follow-up conversation with Parks and Recreation revealed that most parents sign the waiver without questioning it. How could this be? I suspect that many parents are too busy to read it or they read and sign without considering the implications. Nobody thinks about getting hurt until it happens to them.
One thing I love about my city is the way we have welcomed refugee families and funded recreation scholarships so that parents and children from Nepal, Rwanda, and Sudan can meet New Hampshire kids and play together on our soccer fields and basketball courts. These non-English-speaking families may not fully understand the legalese in the contract they are signing or the rights they are giving away. The city should not be taking advantage of them or of anybody.
Such a waiver may be legal but it should not be. I hope the city’s standard is not “Can we get away with this legally?” but rather, “What is the right thing to do?”
I understand that cities wish to protect themselves from liability, but they have no right to protect themselves from liability for problems they cause. The best way for cities to protect themselves is to not be negligent.
I have seen this kind of contract more and more in other places, for example amusement parks and ski areas. Agree to the demand, excuse the park from liability, or else you can’t play. People should not have to give up a fundamental right in order to play or ski, especially if the ski area is subject to public accommodation laws.
Excluding people who do not agree to an unreasonable demand is a form of discrimination. It is discrimination not against a protected class, but discrimination against all people who exercise good judgment.
The city sent me a refund check and I put my outrage on pause. Then a friend from another state was injured at an amusement park. She says it was due to the park’s negligence. She was unable to walk for months and is still recovering. The amusement park refused to take responsibility because, that’s right, my friend had signed a waiver permitting negligence.
I understand that skiing and archery and roller coaster riding have some inherent dangers and that ski areas should not be held responsible for injuries caused by gravity or by skiers who take foolish risks. But I do not believe that businesses should be excused from responsibility for their own negligence.
Perhaps a good lawyer can pierce these waivers but that has not happened for my injured friend. Her lawyer dropped her. Why? Personal injury lawyers tend to work for a contingency, so they choose cases they are likely to win. What makes a win unlikely? A client who has signed a waiver excusing negligence.
My friend will have to find a new lawyer and pay him or her an hourly rate, but that may not be an option for everyone who signs a waiver. Lawyers are available only to those who can afford them.
There ought to be a law preventing cities and businesses from even asking for this concession, much less demanding it as a condition to use a publicly accessible service or facility. Perhaps a courageous legislator will propose one.