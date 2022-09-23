WHEN IT comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I’m a “bothsides-er.” These days, complaining about both sides — Democrats and Republicans — invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some issues that scorn might be deserved. But on immigration, I am happy to seethe with contempt on the sidelines.

Consider the brouhaha over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to the tiny liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard. I’m against using poor, desperate people as political props. The fact that DeSantis may have misled some migrants about what they were signing up for is even worse — though cries of “human trafficking” and “kidnapping” strike me as ridiculous, partisan-fueled nonsense.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, o…

Monday, September 19, 2022
Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022