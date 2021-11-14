NEW HAMPSHIRE senior living communities serve about 6,500 older residents with an average age of 85 at 138 locations across the state. These elderly grandparents, parents, veterans, and retirees are being left behind by the Biden Administration, which has made combatting the COVID pandemic a top policy priority but has failed to deploy available federal resources to protect our most vulnerable age group.
While our state’s senior living communities have fought hard to safeguard residents for the last 19 months, these communities need access to federal assistance ASAP. Without this vital help, it is estimated that many will be forced to close their doors, creating a housing crisis for seniors at the exact moment they need safe places to live even as another New England winter closes in.
Make no mistake, this is a crisis, but one that can be avoided if New Hampshire’s federal delegation makes this issue a priority in Washington.
As we’ve all witnessed, senior living caregivers have led the way since the pandemic started to protect seniors who call assisted living, memory care facilities, and other senior community home. They swiftly established new health protocols, added personal protective equipment, enhanced infection prevention and control measures and supported employees who accepted greater risk themselves with benefits like hero pay. All of these necessary steps in the fight against COVID-19 have come with additional costs from many sources such as higher demand or supply chain price increases which is why we need to address these budget shortfalls through additional federal funding allocations. These senior caregivers stepped to protect our loved ones and neighbors, now it’s our turn.
Nearly two-thirds of assisted living facilities report no COVID-related deaths at all, highlighting the effectiveness of preventative efforts. But to make their efforts a success, New Hampshire senior living communities incurred nearly $42 million in expenses and lost revenue due to the related slowdown in incoming residents while facilities remained locked down. Nationwide, senior living communities have suffered nearly $30 billion in expenses and losses due to COVID.
Congress recognized that healthcare providers like assisted living communities could not sustain losses on that scale and if they went bankrupt and closed it would compound a pandemic with a senior housing crisis. In 2020, bipartisan legislation created a Provider Relief Fund and supplied it with $178 billion with the intention of offsetting these losses and ensuring senior living communities in New Hampshire and across the country remained open. While Congress acted swiftly, the Biden administration has not, leaving your neighbors in memory care, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s communities behind.
It has been more than 500 days since the Provider Relief Fund was signed into law and only $14 billion remains undistributed despite a resurgent virus. Of the money that has been distributed, less than 1 percent has gone to assisted living facilities. In New Hampshire, our 138 assisted living communities have collectively received around $854,000 in aid to address the $41.5 million in expenses and losses.
Members of Congress from both parties have recognized that failure to distribute federal relief funds quickly and equitably is not a path out of the pandemic, but a path toward bankruptcy. It has been discouraging to watch the Biden administration ignore these calls for action and neglect New Hampshire’s senior living communities by failing to provide an equitable, targeted distribution of vital federal financial aid. The administration’s inaction means financial peril for assisted living caregivers as the Delta variant of COVID continues to impact daily life.
The nearly 6,500 seniors who reside in our state’s assisted living facilities can’t afford continued inaction by the Biden administration. Each day that passes without targeted provider relief to impacted communities brings them another day closer to their community closing, putting them on the street while COVID still stalks vulnerable populations. The Biden administration should direct U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to immediately provide targeted Provider Relief Funds to healthcare providers, including assisted living caregivers, quickly and equitably and help us protect New Hampshire’s vulnerable senior citizens.
President Joe Biden shouldn't leave New Hampshire’s seniors behind, again.