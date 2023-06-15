THE COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges that required swift and effective action from governments worldwide. However, using the guise of protecting public health, many state governments seized the opportunity to erode personal liberties and increase government interference on businesses.

Limiting government overreach should be a policy prescription that all the candidates in the Republican presidential primary can get behind. Unfortunately, despite defending freedom during the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a sharp left turn with some of the actions he has taken against Disney. Hopefully, DeSantis will return to his conservative roots during his presidential campaign.

Jordan Sullenberger works in private aviation and lives in Hollis.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…

Monday, June 12, 2023

Ethan M. Bald: Leavitt as phony as the mainstream media

THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …

Sunday, June 11, 2023
Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…

Thursday, June 08, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023