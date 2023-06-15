THE COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges that required swift and effective action from governments worldwide. However, using the guise of protecting public health, many state governments seized the opportunity to erode personal liberties and increase government interference on businesses.
Limiting government overreach should be a policy prescription that all the candidates in the Republican presidential primary can get behind. Unfortunately, despite defending freedom during the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a sharp left turn with some of the actions he has taken against Disney. Hopefully, DeSantis will return to his conservative roots during his presidential campaign.
In many states, the pandemic response was a lesson in what not to do when it comes to government overreach. Emergency measures, such as extended lockdowns, mandatory curfews, and business closures, were imposed with little regard for the potential long-term consequences on individuals’ fundamental rights. These heavy-handed policies often lacked a clear exit strategy, leaving citizens without a foreseeable end to the restrictions.
In contrast to the excessive government intervention seen elsewhere, Gov. DeSantis adopted a more balanced approach. By prioritizing personal liberties while keeping public health at the forefront, he charted a more sustainable course of action.
DeSantis allowed Floridians to make informed decisions for themselves. He refrained from imposing strict lockdowns, instead opting for targeted measures that focused on protecting vulnerable populations, allowing businesses to remain open and keeping the economy functioning. This approach acknowledged that personal freedom and economic well-being are essential components of a thriving society, not to be cast aside lightly.
The Florida model championed by DeSantis has yielded positive benefits for the state and its residents. By keeping businesses open and minimizing restrictions, Florida’s economy has fared relatively well compared to states with more stringent policies. Floridians were able to continue working, supporting their families, and contributing to the economic recovery. This approach mitigated the devastating economic consequences seen elsewhere.
DeSantis deserves a wealth of credit for his handling of COVID-19, but his recent actions toward Disney contradict the principles of limited government that guided his efforts during the pandemic.
Recently, at his urging, the Florida Legislature passed legislation granting the state authority to inspect Walt Disney World’s monorail. Previously, big theme parks in Florida conducted their own inspections, but the new law only applies to governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems within an independent special district spanning two contiguous counties. This narrow definition only applies to one business in Florida: Disney.
Targeting one business in the state for this type of retribution cannot be seen as “leveling the playing field.” If this change to monorails was so important, it should apply to all the theme parks in the state.
Additionally, DeSantis did away with Disney’s “special district,” yet there are over 1,900 special districts in the state, and he is not proposing doing away with any of those other districts.
By interfering in private businesses, DeSantis undermines the very foundations of why we applauded his COVID-19 response in the first place.
While the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a coordinated response from governments worldwide, it is crucial to acknowledge the concerning encroachment on personal liberties that accompanied these efforts. Governor DeSantis’ approach in Florida serves as a shining example of how a balanced response can be achieved, preserving personal freedoms while effectively managing the public health crisis.
As DeSantis moves forward, it is imperative that the governor sticks with these ideals in all aspects of his campaign and governing.
Jordan Sullenberger works in private aviation and lives in Hollis.
IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…
THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.
THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …
THROUGHOUT this legislative session, our overriding priority has been to put New Hampshire families first. And we kept that goal in mind as we worked on the state’s two-year budget. We’re proud to have passed a budget that empowers families and meets our state’s needs.
PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…
GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United St…