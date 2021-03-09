AS OF March 15, 2021, a new federal policy goes into effect that will seriously diminish hope for New Hampshire residents who are on the current “Transplant Wait List.”
United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the federal government’s contracted agency that is responsible for deceased donor organ distribution throughout the United States, is making a significant policy change that will hurt prospective New Hampshire organ recipients by expanding the “consideration zone” to a 250 nautical mile radius around a donor hospital.
This will mean most organs harvested in the Granite State are projected to go to big metropolitan cities in New York, New Jersey, and as far away as Philadelphia, Penn. Those states with their large populations will now fall within the new zone.
These urban areas have very lengthy wait lists with longer wait times, which doesn’t bode well for our New Hampshire citizens in need of organ transplants.
As someone who was on dialysis for almost four years while also on the waiting list for a kidney transplant opportunity, I can state that this new policy is a punch in the gut to New Hampshire people.
I was blessed to have received a life-saving kidney transplant in February of 2020, just before COVID shut things down. But, if I were still on the waiting list when this new UNOS policy goes into effect then I’d no longer have any reasonable expectation of getting a donor’s organ.
It should be noted that for every year that a patient remains on dialysis, there is a cumulative 7% increase in the probability that they will die while waiting for their transplant.
Consequently, I introduced House Bill 583 in our House of Representatives where it is currently making its way through a Transportation Committee review. The bill would allow registered New Hampshire drivers that sign up to be organ donors the ability to direct their donation to local residents first.
We have a long tradition of neighbor helping neighbor in this great state. Our driver licenses are legal documents that citizens should be able to use to designate where they’d prefer their organs be utilized. This New Hampshire-first policy should be an option. Then, if any organs could not be matched with a Granite State recipient, the organs would go to the next closest state with a matching patient.
I sincerely hope that my fellow legislators will see fit to move HB 583 forward so that Gov. Chris Sununu can review it and hopefully sign it into law. If we turn this critical bill into law, New Hampshire will once again be “first in the nation” in ensuring that neighbors get the first opportunities to receive these gifts of life from their fellow Granite Staters.
Please let your representatives know that you support this bill and help out your New Hampshire friends and families in need of an organ.