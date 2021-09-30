SO KATHY SULLIVAN, the former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, went after me on my vote against some family planning service contracts at the last New Hampshire Governor and Council meeting, what is new?
What’s new is that Kathy Sullivan stayed up late and became a creative fiction writer all of a sudden.
Since when did “Kenney scrambled to say he might reconsider his vote.” If Kathy Sullivan had gone to the meeting or listened to the tape, she would have known I divided the question amongst the seven family planning contracts of which four were approved and three were not. I have no intention of changing my vote on the latter.
I did not vote to approve the health facilities that conduct abortion services of which there are three. I have always been pro-life, except for cases of incest, rape and the health of the mother.
In Sullivan’s OP-ED, she failed to mention anything about the new law under RSA 91:36 created when House Bill 2 was passed. It says “no state funds shall be used to subsidize abortions, either directly or indirectly.” The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has the right to inspect financial records for those health care clinics who receive state funding and the DHHS commissioner is required, in writing, to the Governor and Council has to state that no state funds were used for abortions.
The new law took effect on July 1, 2021. The family planning contracts were extension contracts that fell under the new law. Under this law the contract is awarded to the health care clinic once it has proven how the money is not being used for abortions; and if the clinic is providing abortions, it has to be separated physically and financially in order to be eligible for funding.
Sullivan left out this new law and an important fact, that it is the authority of the Executive Council to ask for audits of existing contracts and audit provisions of the recently expired contracts with reproductive health care facilities. Sufficient information in my judgement was not available and hence I voted no on these three contracts.
Once again, Sullivan has categorized me as being against women’s health. This is absurd, I wholeheartedly support women’s health, our rural health clinics, and hospitals. I have voted for 100s of millions of dollars over the years for women’s health both as executive councilor and a legislator. Women’s health is important to all of us but so are the unborn.
In the coming years, Kathy Sullivan and her party need to promote the idea of reducing the amount of abortions in the state of New Hampshire and stop the fictitious writing that Republicans are against women’s health and their self-determination.
What Republicans are against is using public taxpayer money for abortions and what we are for is reducing the amount of abortions in the state.
No scrambling on those points.