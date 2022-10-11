INFLATION IS inflicting more pain on working people in America, so says Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell. The pain is coming from the inflation created by the Democrats and inflation is remaining high with their spending policies.
Remember the decrease in the budget deficit promised in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act? Biden wiped that saving out recently with the stroke of a pen in forgiving more than $300 billion of student loan debt.
President Joe Biden is unintelligent about economic principles, unlike National Economic Advisor Brian Deese and Cecile Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. But these advisors have forsaken the economic principles they know to be true, throwing too much money at too few goods fans the fire of inflation. This is what $328 billion spent on the Green New Deal plus the forgiveness of student loans will do.
Here is a metaphor of what economic principles tell us about inflation. There is a bathtub full of water. The bathtub is our economy and the water is all of the money that the federal government and the Federal Reserve (FED) has pumped into the economy. The FED knows that to lessen inflation the water (money) has to come out of the economy. So, it is using a bucket to take the water out.
The Democrats have their hand on the faucet and keep pouring more money into the economy. They are working against the Federal Reserve’s effort to take money out of the economy. Biden’s economic advisors know what the Democrats are doing and they know that those efforts will keep the cost of food, gas and heating our homes this winter high but they will not tell us this.
Who will pay for this student loan relief? If you are a tradesperson, if you are a laborer or someone in a job that does not require a college education, if you could not afford to go to college because you did not have the money, or if you are someone like me who played by the rules, did not take expensive vacations or buy new cars and saved their money to pay off their children’s student loans, we all are paying for people who will not fulfill their responsibility to pay their debt.
The money spent on global warming prevention will not decrease the world temperature very much, as Communist China is building the second-largest coal-fired power plant in the world. The reason why I tell you about the second-largest coal-fired power plant is because China already has the largest coal-fired power plant in the world in operation. China is also building these coal power plants in Third World countries. Unless we use our international leadership to get China on board with reducing carbon emissions, all the Biden plan will do is to destroy our economy and make working people in America poor.
If you want to save our economy so you can provide for your family, we need to vote for Don Bolduc, Robert Burns and Caroline Leavitt this November.
