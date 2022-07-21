JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank, and Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas and Energy Secretary.
Biden can use his office as a “Bully Pulpit” and declare a cease fire in his war on the fossil fuel industry and suggest a spirit of cooperation to increase the supply of fuels with American oil fields and American workers. Presidents as far back as John Kennedy and Theodore Roosevelt have used this strategy to get cooperation from the private sector to work with government for the good of the citizenry to achieve necessary goals. With that message from Biden, I believe that the current price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil could go from its current price of $100/barrel to the $85/barrel range within weeks.
Biden campaigned on the promise to destroy the fossil fuel industry so there would be no alternative to alternative energy sources. He said to an adolescent on the campaign trail in New Castle, “Look into my eyes. I will end our use of fossil fuels and we will deal with that industry no more.”
Biden also said he would like to put the fossil fuel executives in jail. One cannot cultivate that kind of “culture of contempt” and then ask the industry to produce more oil. What rational business person would spend billions of dollars in capital to bring oil and gas to market knowing government power is dedicated to putting you out of business? It takes about 10 years to earn a return on the money invested in new production capacity.
Biden’s policies have left the fossil fuel industry with no choice but to take capital needed to bring more oil to market and return it to stockholders instead. His policy of trying to get America off of using fossil fuels to heat their homes and drive their cars has now created a situation where these corporations are able to pay increased stock dividends and buy back their stock. What they want to do and should do is spend those dollars on drilling for more oil.
You do not turn on a spigot if you want more oil. It takes millions if not billions of dollars to drill the wells. Biden’s administration has put regulations on this drilling that makes it very expensive and time consuming to tap new oil reserves and get it to market.
Biden could restore the Keystone pipeline, reduce the time consuming and costly regulations for getting the oil to market and restore drilling rights on federal lands. If Biden did this, based on my experience as an oil trader, oil can go back to where it averaged in 2019 at $57 a barrel. He can call it the Biden energy policy so that he will get the credit.
President Donald Trump was a friend of working people not the oil industry. His policies provided so much oil and gas for America that we we exported them to other countries. In trading these futures contracts, we would wait for the weekly rig count report because in 2019 rigs were closing down because the smaller drillers needed $65/barrel oil to make money. Interestingly enough that $65 price was the target for what Saudi Arabia needed to fund its social programs. The Saudis kept asking President Trump to pump less oil. My, how times have changed.
From 2017 to 2019, the carbon footprint in America was declining thanks to our abundance of natural gas, which has a lower carbon footprint than other fossil fuels. The Biden administration now asking our adversaries, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, to pump more oil now does not lower the world’s carbon footprint. American natural gas does and it’s waiting.
Biden said this past week when addressing the G-7 ministers that when he “thinks climate, he thinks jobs” — that is a true statement. But the jobs that are being created to produce solar panels and mining rare earth minerals are jobs created by communist China using slave labor to produce cheap products. Those jobs aren’t for American workers.
The price of oil is determined by the prospect of a continuous flow of American oil, not the temporary repeal of gas taxes or releases from our strategic reserve.
If Biden supports the nation’s petroleum producers, Americans will have much lower gas prices.