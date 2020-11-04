IF YOU ARE a progressive in the political sense of the word, here is the philosophy you subscribe to. Progressives think about public education, like John Dewey, the father of a progressive educational system does.
Dewey believed the American experiment had failed and that our society must be restructured away from individual rights and into a collective society.
Americans have allowed Dewey’s philosophy to replace the philosophy of Horace Mann, the father of our public school education system.
Horace Mann believed it was important for all children to get an education so that they can be responsible citizens, free and appreciate the value of living in a democracy where individuals rights are protected. John Dewey believed that a child’s mind needed to be molded to appreciate a collectivist society and to denounce our inalienable rights as citizens of a free society.
Dewey’s extensive writings can be boiled down to five main points. They are:
God does not exist. Therefore, we have no inalienable rights.
Man possesses no inherent rights outside of what the government grants us.
Nothing is absolute; truth is relative. Absolutes must be eliminated, including natural rights and natural laws, if a collective social order can be achieved.
Capitalism is unacceptable. Production and consumption should be controlled by a powerful central state.
People must be educated to recognize the importance of finding experts and entrusting administration to them.
A century after the progressive movement began in America, these methods are ingrained in our education system and will continue to imprint collective or “progressive” assumptions and beliefs on the minds of our students until they are recognized for what they are and reversed.
In 1928, Dewey visited Soviet Russia where he studied and applauded the education system of one of the most ruthless dictators in modern times, Joseph Stalin. Stalin realized that if he was going to build a complete communist society, he had to indoctrinate the individual minds of each child to reject individual rights and embrace a collectivist mentality. Dewy agreed that by reprogramming the individual’s mind a collectivist society could be achieved in America. Dewey believed that the traditional family can be “hostile to a truly communal life.” These thoughts of Dewey are contained in Dewey’s book Impressions of Soviet Russia.
In speaking with Soviet educators, Dewey learned that the influences of the family, church, and parochial interests stood in the way of developing a child’s mind that is conducive to building a collectivist society. Dewey praised the Soviet techniques used to undermine the importance of family life.
In order to achieve his goals of creating a collectivist society, progressives established a national narrative based on progressive assumptions and methods of education. This narrative became a part of the education in teachers colleges with his disciples who believed in his progressive agenda. Progressives also utilized the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers, where progressive ideas also were embraced. These collectivist ideas blocked competitive views for educational practices.
From these associations, at the recommendations of the NEA, in 1918 the Bureau of Education published a bulletin called Cardinal Principles of Secondary Education. A commission was formed from these principles that would destroy our constitutional structure. Schools would no longer prepare students for active citizenship, as envisioned by Horace Mann, but would instead prepare students for a new order of collectivism that would be an expert-managed society.
Does this sound like Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)? These curricula have moved away from teaching content, a part of our traditional education system, to teaching practices, a technique of activities-and-inquiry learning that Dewey had developed and was encouraged in the Cardinal Principles.
For example, the study of American history has been replaced by social studies.
Fast forward to today. With a growing number of both parents working outside the home, the stage has been set for the schools to take on more of the roles of instilling a value system in our children during and after school, instead of just teaching. In 2015 President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan advocated for just such a system, stating that schools should not be just a place for learning but rather “community centers open 12, 13, 14 hours a day with a wide variety of after school programming.”
How can we reinstate education in the traditional sense and abandon this process of indoctrination? The American people have to take responsibility for educating our children. We can no longer believe the line of the educational bureaucracy that parents are not smart enough to know how best to educate their own children. They are. Parents and grandparents need to hold school boards accountable to explain what is being taught in the classroom and why.